Mafia, Salvini unloads Nordio: “Remodulating the external competition is not a priority”

The deputy prime minister: “We have not canceled the right to strike”

“We need an urgent, effective and shared justice reform not against anyone, but involving everyone, including magistrates, hoping that no one is blocked by ideology. Let’s say that this is not the priority”. So the deputy prime minister and infrastructure minister told reporters, Matthew Salviniin Maratea (Potenza) on the sidelines of the reopening of the state road 18, speaking of the modification of the crime of external competition in mafia association.

Salvini: we have not canceled the right to strike – “It is the Italians, the male and female workers, who rejected an absurd claim by the CGIL and the trade unions to block all of Italy for 24 hours”. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, answering a question on the decision taken this morning by the Lazio Regional Administrative Court. “We have not canceled the right to strike, we have simply – added the leader of the League – reduced it to 12 hours to allow people to go home after work”. This morning in Maratea (Potenza) for the reopening of a section of state road 18.

Transport, Salvini: we will soon face taxi and Ncc nodes – “Next week we will face two other nodes: taxis and Ncc because you can’t wait for vehicles that don’t arrive under the sun”. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, in Maratea (Potenza) on the sidelines of the reopening of state road 18.

Transportation, Salvini: I’m counting on common sense for the air strike – “I count on everyone’s common sense for tomorrow’s airstrike”. This was stated by the Minister of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, in Maratea (Potenza) on the sidelines of the reopening of state road 18.

