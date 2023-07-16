Mafia, Sicilian right and freezing prosecutors: Meloni skips the memory of Borsellino?

Saviano’s tribute to Falcone and Borsellino on the stage of the Ariston (Lapresse)

July 19, Meloni’s presence at the commemoration in via D’Amelio is in the balance

The presence of Giorgia Meloni at the commemoration of July 19, the first since she has been prime minister, could be in doubt. Repubblica supports it, which tells how “it could have been the day of Meloni’s great coronation by a piece of the anti-mafia world, which saw her grow up and to which she joined as a girl. But the anniversary of the massacre of Via D’Amelio, where the magistrate Paolo Borsellino lost his life, a face who has always been in the pantheon of the right, risks becoming a problem”.

According to Repubblica, “precisely that world in which she was trained and which is her reference, today feels betrayed by her government. But basically also by herself, who in the past participated several times in the torchlight vigil on organized by the Sicilian right almost as a counter to the institutional demonstrations and in defense of “his” Borsellino”.

To create the chill are “the sentences of Minister Carlo Nordio on the abolition of the crime of external competition, a theme dear to Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, which in Sicily means Marcello Dell’Utri convicted of mafia. The applause of a piece of the government for the acquittal sentence of Mori, Contrada, Dell’Utri and De Donno in the trial on the negotiation. The clash with the judiciary on the same issues dear to Berlusconi and in full continuity with the center-right of the last thirty years. Not only Salvatore Borsellino, the brother of the magistrate who animated the Red Agendas who has always been welcomed in the torchlight vigil, but also a piece of the right who is the reference of the prime minister today does not feel in harmony with the government of Giorgia Meloni “, says Repubblica.

Il The issue is also delicate in relations with the prosecutors on the justice reform, which has aroused the indignation of the robes and the ‘froze’ of some members of the majority (“it’s not on the agenda and it’s not a priority”), concerns the external competition in mafia association. “External competition does not exist as a crime, it is a jurisprudential creation – explained Nordio, who also ruled out any yielding on the fight against the mafia -. Because either you are inside or you are outside and competing from the Latin means staying inside. The concept itself is contradictory, it is an oxymoron. We do not want to eliminate external competition in the mafia association. We know that one can be abettor from outside the organisation. But then the crime must be reformulated, which does not exist at the moment. The criminal case in question right now it’s not structured.”

