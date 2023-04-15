Magdeburg chip factory: Germany’s Intel error – WELT

“Intel Fab D1X” is the name of the chip factory near Portland in the US state of Oregon, in which the US chip manufacturer Intel is testing the latest production techniques for mass production. The so-called “development fab” plays a special role in the group: Only when a production process here is ready for series production is it copied at other locations around the world – the dimensions, the machines, the floor plans are adopted exactly.

Exactly this compulsion to copy is likely to make the group’s negotiations with the federal government to increase the funding more difficult. In return for more funding, the federal government wants to oblige Intel to make larger investments in Germany. But that is not as easy as German politicians would like it to be.

To understand why, you need to look at the way Intel builds factories.