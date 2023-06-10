Magistrates, assist from Pnrr. The CSM becomes the law for parallel careers

Magistrates, the Severino law bypassed and the “free all” thanks to the Pnrr

The law Severino establishes that a magistrate can exercise others jobsparallel to his career as a judge, for a maximum of ten years. But this rule – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – is about to be duped and is destined to end up definitively in the cellar. After the November blitz with which the plenum of Palazzo Spada eliminated the trap for administrative magistrateswho risked having to return to service or be denied authorization to carry out new and prestigious positions in the government, now it is the turn of the Csm: the secretariat of Palazzo dei Marescialli has in fact asked the self-governing body of the special judiciary to acquire “if possible and exclusively for institutional purposes” the decides which he erased with a stroke of the pen set limit by the law of 2012.

