Mail order company Otto: The family still has that much power

Michael Otto and his son Alexander Otto (above) and part of the management (from left to right) Marcus Ackermann, Petra Scharner-Wolff and Alexander Birken. Getty Images / Collage: Dominik Schmitt (Business Insider)

Otto succeeded where his former competitor Quelle failed. Mail order has made the leap into online business. The turnover of the company, which sells clothes among other things, was 2022 at 15.6 billion euros.

This makes Otto a serious player in the German e-commerce business, albeit much more irrelevant than US rival Amazon.

The company also has Michael Otto to thank for the fact that Otto is doing so well. He is the son of company founder Werner Otto. In 1981, Michael Otto rose to become the Group’s CEO.

Last edition: The Otto catalog was discontinued in 2018. picture alliance/dpa | Nicolas Armer

He focused on digitization early on. In addition to the Otto catalog and retail, the online shop went live in 1995. He ran the group until 2007, after which he handed over the management.

But how much power does the Otto family still have in the billion dollar empire?