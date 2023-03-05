Europe’s largest trade fair for dialogue marketing

Anyone who is interested in direct marketing, print and linking to online campaigns will not be able to avoid the mailing days. In addition to the exhibition, free workshops invite new impulses and experience has shown that so many free tickets are circulating in advance that the visit is actually free of charge. And ultimately, the whole event is still a nice meeting place for the industry, even if it’s no longer sooo interesting for us, but now just a half-day event to say hello to a few friends and former colleagues.

This entry was posted on 12. Februar 2013 at 13:26 and is filed under Termine. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.