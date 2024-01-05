Home » Main funds | Net outflows of 13 main funds exceeded 200 million yuan
Business

by admin
Net Inflow Seen in Three Major Industries

According to data from Securities Times·Databao, the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets experienced a net outflow of main funds today, totaling 24.962 billion yuan, with the GEM suffering a net outflow of 9.059 billion yuan and the Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 constituent stocks experiencing a net outflow of 613 million yuan.

Despite this, three major industries experienced net capital inflows, with banking leading the way with 1.827 billion yuan, followed by the household appliances and real estate industries with net inflows of 492 million yuan and 134 million yuan.

The banking sector was the best performer among two Shenwan first-level industries, rising 1.07%, closely followed by the household appliances industry, which experienced a 0.98% increase. Conversely, national defense was the worst performer, declining 3.13%, with the communications, media, and pharmaceutical and biological industries also falling by over 2%.

The statistics also revealed six major stocks with net inflows of over 200 million yuan, with Gree Electric Appliances leading the way with an inflow of 420 million yuan. Midea Group and Tianyu Digital closely followed, both seeing net inflows of 348 million yuan.

Among the 13 major stocks with net outflows of over 200 million yuan, Chinese Online, Rijiu Optoelectronics, and Changan Automobile were the leading sellers.

In late trading, the net outflow of major funds in the two cities amounted to 4.334 billion yuan, with three stocks seeing net inflows of over 40 million yuan. Midea Group led with 59 million yuan in net inflows, followed closely by Jinke Co., Ltd., Shenhuo Co., Ltd., and TBEA Co., Ltd.

