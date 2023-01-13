[The Epoch Times, January 11, 2023]On January 11, “Experts urge people to take out one-third of their savings to buy a house” rushed to Weibo and Baidu’s hot searches, because the former director of China Real Estate Group, known as the father of China‘s real estate Director Meng Xiaosu said that if people buy a house or do renovations with 1/3 of their savings, the economy will recover. Netizens asked, did he not know that 80% of the deposits in the bank belong to the rich?

The Shandong media “New Yellow River” client reported on the 11th that Meng Xiaosu said in an interview at the 3rd Southern Fortune Summit on the 8th that the deposits of Chinese people will increase by 15 trillion (RMB, the same below) in 2022, and if they take 1/3 If you save money to buy a house and decorate, etc., the Chinese economy can recover.

The idea of ​​”persuading the common people to buy a house with 1/3 of their savings” sparked heated discussions on the Internet, and it was posted on Weibo and Baidu hot searches on the 11th.

In the past three years, the epidemic has repeatedly broken out in mainland China. The CCP’s extreme blockade has hit the economy hard, weakening the Chinese economy and the real estate market. At the same time, many people have lost their jobs and income, but they have not received government assistance.

Meng Xiaosu’s above-mentioned introduction caused a backlash from netizens. Many netizens retorted and ridiculed Meng Xiaosu, “Such experts are really enough. Doesn’t he know that 80% of the deposits in the bank belong to the rich?”

“The salary is barely enough to live on. Where can I get one-third of the savings? One-third can’t even pay the deposit.”

“I have saved 100,000 for 5 years, and one-third is 30,000. May I ask the experts where I can buy a house with this money?”

“I have saved 100,000 yuan in five years, and I am willing to take out all my savings to buy a house. Will you sell me the expert’s house? I don’t mind second-hand villas.”

“Without a ten-year thrombosis, you can’t say this. It is recommended that experts use 100% of their savings to buy a house and contribute to the country.”

On the 11th, Meng Xiaosu responded to this. He told Sino-Singapore Jingwei that in the first 11 months of 2022, the sales of commercial housing in China will be about 11.86 trillion yuan, and it is expected to be around 13.4 trillion yuan for the whole year, which is about 5 trillion yuan less than the 18.19 trillion yuan in 2021. billion. “It’s like pulling out the bottom line. How can the economic operation not be affected? When I say ‘take out 5 trillion yuan to buy houses’, I mean the 5 trillion yuan in housing sales that have been lost.”

Regarding some people who questioned and opposed his statement, Meng Xiaosu said: “Some netizens said, ‘Low-income families have no money, what should they buy a house with?’, but they were not wrong. Low-income families have suffered the most in the three years of the epidemic. They are the main ones whose quality of life has declined. Therefore, it is not realistic to just say ‘support the purchase of just-needed houses’ or ‘strongly support the purchase of the first house’.”

Meng Xiaosu had previously sparked controversy because she disagreed with the government’s efforts to curb rising house prices. He said, “There used to be city managers who actively suppressed the high housing prices of 300,000 yuan per square meter, but even if they hit 200,000 yuan, what does it have to do with ordinary people?”

He also said that high-income earners are unwilling to see housing prices fall, and this kind of regulation that specifically suppresses high-end housing prices is already thankless.

Meng Xiaosu was born in Suzhou in December 1949. He graduated from Peking University. He is a doctor of economics and a professor who enjoys the State Council allowance.

Meng Xiaosu is the secretary of Wan Li, former chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China. From 1990 to 1992, he served as the deputy director of the former State Import and Export Inspection Bureau of the Communist Party of China. Since 1992, he has served as the former chairman of China Real Estate Group. He is currently the chairman of Huili Fund and the vice chairman of China International Association for the Promotion of Multinational Corporations.

Responsible editor: Fang Xiao#