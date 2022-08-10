Reduce the deposit reserve ratio, step up efforts to help small and medium-sized enterprises, and create structural monetary policy tools… Since this year, my country has taken multiple measures to increase financial support, and has made every effort to stabilize economic growth and market players, effectively supporting the health of the real economy. develop. What kind of help does the continuous development of finance bring to the development of enterprises? In the second half of the year, what will be the focus of financial services for the real economy? The reporter conducted an investigative interview.

Monetary policy is strengthened, and the quality and efficiency of financial services to the real economy are improved

Under the blue sky and rolling hills, 20 6-axle heavy-duty cement tankers shuttled on the Sichuan-Tibet Railway to transport building materials for the construction of an auxiliary project of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway. “The impact of the epidemic on the transportation industry is not small. The company’s capital chain was once very tight, and the tanker faced the risk of outage.” Liu Xu, head of Sichuan Hanyuan Bafang Logistics Co., Ltd., said.

The logistics industry effectively connects the production end and the demand end, which is of great significance to economic and social development. China Construction Bank Sichuan Branch has launched more than 20 online supply chain “e-loans” products to help enterprises like Hanyuan Bafang Logistics Co., Ltd. to tide over the difficulties. “Submit the application online, and the 1.47 million yuan will be credited on the same day.” Liu Xu said.

Since the beginning of this year, in the face of the adverse effects of the COVID-19 epidemic and other factors on economic and social development, the financial sector has stepped up the implementation of a prudent monetary policy, exerted the dual functions of monetary policy tools in terms of total volume and structure, and strived to serve the real economy and stabilize the The broader economy.

“In the first half of the year, the People’s Bank of China lowered the reserve ratio by 0.25 percentage points, turned over 900 billion yuan of profit from balances, reasonably increased liquidity supply, and guided financial institutions to increase credit support for the real economy.” Ruan Jianhong, director of the Investigation and Statistics Department of the People’s Bank of China, introduced. .

Data show that in the first half of the year, my country’s RMB loans increased by 13.68 trillion yuan, an increase of 919.2 billion yuan over the same period of the previous year. At the same time, the central bank continued to unleash the potential of the loan market quoted rate (LPR) reform. The interest rate of newly issued corporate loans in June was 34 basis points lower than that of the same period of the previous year. The comprehensive financing cost of enterprises was stable and moderated, and the quality and efficiency of financial services for the real economy Significantly improved.

In addition, the central bank also promoted the establishment of 300 billion yuan of policy and development financial instruments, added 800 billion yuan of policy and development bank credit lines, and encouraged commercial banks and social funds to follow up to participate in the joint protection of infrastructure construction and major projects. financing.

Focus on key areas and work together to help small and micro enterprises

No mortgage or guarantee, just based on electricity consumption data, Zhejiang Yiwu Jialian Chemical Co., Ltd. successfully applied for a 600,000 yuan credit loan.

“Small and micro enterprises are generally facing financing difficulties because of the lack of collateral. We have cooperated with the State Grid Yiwu Power Supply Company to launch the ‘e-credit’ service, which determines the amount of electricity based on the company’s electricity consumption.” said Chen Jie, customer manager of ICBC Yiwu Branch.

Since the beginning of this year, the People’s Bank of China, together with relevant departments, has introduced and implemented 23 measures to provide financial services for epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, promote the recovery and development of difficult industries in the service industry, and step up efforts to help small, medium and micro enterprises to relieve difficulties and other policy measures. Support market players to get out of the predicament, and strive to solve the financing problems of small and micro enterprises under the influence of the epidemic.

Under the combined effect of a series of measures, my country’s credit structure continued to be optimized this year. As of the end of June, the balance of inclusive small and micro loans increased by 23.8% year-on-year, 12.6 percentage points higher than the growth rate of various loans; the number of inclusive small and micro credit customers was 52.39 million, a year-on-year increase of 36.8%.

In order to focus on key areas and better support high-quality economic and social development, the People’s Bank of China gave full play to the precise guiding role of structural monetary policy, launched a number of policy tools, and continuously strengthened support for key areas and weak links of the national economy.

Since the beginning of this year, the central bank has successively launched three new structural monetary policy tools, among which “refinancing for technological innovation” mainly supports high-tech enterprises, “specialized and innovative” small and medium-sized enterprises, national technological innovation demonstration enterprises, and single champion enterprises in manufacturing, etc. Technology companies; “Special Reloan for Inclusive Pensions” mainly supports eligible inclusive pension institutions and promotes the increase in the supply of inclusive pension services; “Special Reloan for Transportation and Logistics” mainly supports road freight transport operators and truck drivers affected by the epidemic Larger businesses and individuals.

“At present, my country’s structural monetary policy toolbox is relatively rich and complete.” Zou Lan, director of the Monetary Policy Department of the People’s Bank of China, said that structural monetary policy tools are conducive to encouraging financial institutions to optimize their credit structure and achieve inclusive finance and green development. , scientific and technological innovation and other fields of precise tilt effect.

Increase support and implement policies and measures

There are still many unstable and uncertain factors in the current domestic economic recovery. The People’s Bank of China recently held a work conference for the second half of the year, which proposed to maintain a reasonable and sufficient liquidity, increase credit support for enterprises, maintain the overall stability of the financial market, and consolidate the trend of economic recovery.

The meeting put forward seven major work priorities for the second half of the year, including maintaining a stable and moderate growth of money and credit, steadily resolving risks in key areas, improving the macro-prudential management system, deepening financial market reforms, steadily improving the level of RMB internationalization, deeply participating in global financial governance, and continuously improving financial Service and management level, etc.

“In recent years, we have insisted on implementing a normal monetary policy, leaving sufficient policy space and tool reserves to cope with new challenges that exceed expectations.” Zou Lan said that as the economic recovery is further consolidated, corporate financing needs will increase After the recovery, the monetary policy maintains a reasonable and sufficient liquidity, which is conducive to increasing credit support for enterprises, helping to stabilize investment, employment, and consumption.

In the second half of the year, the central bank will comprehensively use a variety of monetary policy tools to maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity, guide financial institutions to increase loans to the real economy, maintain sustained and steady growth of loans, guide real loan interest rates to remain stable and moderate, and keep the RMB exchange rate at a reasonable level. Basically stable at the balanced level, make good use of policy and development financial tools, focus on supporting the construction of infrastructure, and increase financial support for private small and micro enterprises and other key areas.

Wang Qing, chief macro analyst of Oriental Jincheng, believes that the implementation of a prudent monetary policy in the second half of the year will be mainly reflected in the implementation of various policy measures, including giving full play to the potential of various structural policy tools, guiding policy-oriented, developmental Sexual banks have implemented new credit lines of 800 billion yuan and financial instruments of 300 billion yuan.

“With the accelerated implementation of growth-stabilizing measures, corporate confidence and expectations continue to improve, and the effective financing of the real economy is accelerating.” Dong Ximiao, chief researcher of China Merchants Union Finance, believes that in the face of economic downturn pressure, financial services should be further strengthened in the second half of the year to serve the real economy. , take a series of measures to stabilize the economic market, stabilize residents’ employment and income, and boost residents’ willingness and ability to consume. At the same time, it is necessary to step up efforts to stabilize and bail out enterprises, and take the initiative to make continuous financing arrangements for enterprises in the catering, accommodation, cultural tourism, transportation and other industries, so as to create a better financial environment for consolidating the trend of economic recovery.

“People’s Daily” (page 02, August 11, 2022)