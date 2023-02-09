Listen to the audio version of the article

Employees of the purchasing offices, maintenance technicians, pharmacists, installers become the protagonists of the questions that arrive from the job market which appears rather dynamic. This is confirmed by the thousands of announcements that are posted every day on the portals, as well as the still positive trend represented by employment agencies. Analyzing the offers that arrive on Indeed, one of the main global portals to take into account for job seekers and offers, if we limit ourselves to the white-collar area, the greatest opportunities – 3 positions out of 10 – are in the human resources area, both for recruitment and the various activities related to personnel management, and for financial administrative management

Searching for a new job

According to the portal which carried out an analysis among a thousand workers, one Italian out of 3, with percentages reaching 42% in the age group between 25 and 34, is thinking of a new career. The employers’ analysis of the announcements suggests that opportunities are not lacking but the needs are quite well defined.

The top three wanted

In first place we find the employee of the purchasing office who, just to be clear, prepares the orders, keeps track of purchases and supplies and, in parallel, manages requests for information on orders. Indeed, they need good organizational, communication and negotiation skills. In second place are the electromechanical and mechanical maintainers, i.e. those responsible for the maintenance and repair of various types of machinery or electrical mechanisms. Necessary characteristics include the ability to troubleshoot, technical knowledge of the machinery involved and a good understanding of safety regulations. In third place is the pharmacist who has become an even more vital resource in the post-pandemic period.

the top ten

In fourth place we find the hr generalist, i.e. the person responsible for the day-to-day management of the Human Resources department. His responsibilities include hiring and interviewing personnel, managing benefits and annual leave, and enforcing company policies. This is a role that requires good interpersonal skills, technical knowledge of labor law and large organisations. It follows the plant engineer who deals with the installation of technical updates, essential construction elements and design aspects in various contexts from the installation of computer systems, to air conditioning, to carpentry. Then there is the electrical designer who creates and designs electrical systems, looking into the electrical needs of new buildings or renovations and how best to give them a functioning electrical system. They often assist construction and utility projects that work with public grids, and in most cases are electrical engineers. Electricity is a sector where there is a lot of demand, especially in distribution, as stated by the agreement that was reached by E-Distribuzione which hires almost 3,000 technicians and workers over the course of a year. In seventh place comes the human resources consultant, in eighth place the payroll specialist who ensures that the company’s payroll is managed efficiently and that employees are paid correctly and on time. On the ninth is the production planner who is responsible for ensuring the accuracy and timeliness of the production process. A process that can include paying attention to the materials and assets needed in the production phase and ensuring that the workspace is properly maintained in order to obtain optimal performance. Rounding out the top ten is the senior accountant who analyzes a company’s financial records and reports and oversees accounting reports. A position of great responsibility that requires certification from the CNDCEC in order to be exercised.