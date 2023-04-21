Maione new president, Lovaglio remains ad

The new Board of MPs

L’ordinary meeting of the shareholders of Bank Monte dei Paschi di Sienawhich saw a shareholding equal to 82.43% of the capital through the designated representative, has approved the budget financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of the group as at 31 December 2022.

The shareholders have resolved to dismiss the liability actionpromoted, for the seventh time, by the shareholder Bluebell Partners Ltd, against some former directors (former chairman and former managing director) and former general manager of the Bank, with a percentage of votes against the proposal of 96.59%, in favor of the 0.09% and 3.31% of abstentions.

Green light for the policy report remuneration and on the fees paid, as well as al incentive system 2023 and related disbursement methods in favor of group personnel based on “phantom shares”.

The members of the Board of Directors

Appointed the Board of Directors, consisting of 15 membersfor the financial years 2023, 2024 and 2025. From MEF list, owner of a 64.23% stake and which received 80.97% of the votes, the following were selected: Nicola Maione (independent); Luigi Lovaglio; Paola Lucantoni (independent); Anna Paola Negri-Clementi (independent); Laura Martiniello (independent); Donatella Visconti (independent); Gianluca Brancadoro (independent); Lucia Foti Belligambi (independent); Domenico Lombardi (independent); Paolo Fabris De Fabris (independent); Renato Sala (independent); Stephen DiStefano.

From the list 2 (minority), which came second in terms of number of votes with a percentage of 15.20%, the following were selected: Marco Giorgino (independent); Alessandra Giuseppina Barzaghi (independent); Paola De Martini (independent).

Nicholas Maione he was appointed president and Gianluca Brancadoro vice president. In the post-meeting BoD, it was resolved to confirm Luigi Lovaglio as managing director and the internal board committees were set up. (Ticker)