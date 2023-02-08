Home Business Maire Tecnimont buys Biorenova technology for plastic recycling
Business

Maire Tecnimont buys Biorenova technology for plastic recycling

by admin
Maire Tecnimont buys Biorenova technology for plastic recycling

NextChem, a subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont which operates in green chemistry and transition technologies, has signed an agreement with Biorenova to acquire, develop and industrialize the proprietary CatC technology. It is a continuous chemical recycling process for the recovery of high purity monomers from differentiated plastic waste, in particular from polymethylmethacrylate: Pmma, also known as Plexiglas.

Plastic production

«It is an operation that expands the technological portfolio of the group. Today we are able to create intermediate and finished products for the plastics industry, starting with mechanical-chemical recycling with MyReplast: the Bedizzole (Brescia) plant processes 40,000 tons of plastic waste a year. In January we acquired Conser, a Roman company that sells licenses to arrive at biodegradable polymers. Today, with the acquisition of the CatC thermo-catalytic technology – with a demonstration plant in Abruzzo – we have expanded the range of recycling with the depolymerization of Plexiglas. By 2025 we will build a bigger, industrial one, also in Italy. And then we will sell licenses, engineering services, critical machinery all over the world, until the plant is built. America and Europe are the most interested in technologies for the transition, but also India, as well as South-East Asia», says Fabrizio Di Amato, president of Maire Tecnimont, today present in 45 countries, with 50 operating companies and a workforce of about 9,300 people.

From plexiglass all polyolefine

NextChem plans to industrialize the CatC technology in the Plexiglas market, to then expand its use to other plastics such as polystyrene, a widely used material, from food packaging to electronics and automotive, up to applying this depolymerization process to the maximum large market for polyolefins. «We use waste as a resource. By reducing plastic to monomers, we are able to create a valid product – we know in fact that it works – equivalent to the virgin one, without further treatments, recovered, convenient. Also in view of the Plastic Tax, the plants that recover recycled plastic will become more competitive from an economic point of view», says Di Amato.

See also  China Regenerative Medicine (08158) released its first nine-month net profit of HK$10.555 million, a year-on-year decrease of 46.51% | China Regenerative Medicine_Sina Finance_Sina.com

The first industrial prototype based on CatC technology, with an authorized treatment capacity of 5 tons per day of incoming plastic waste, is located at the Biorenova headquarters in Montorio al Vomano (Teramo). NextChem will hold 51% of the capital of the new company owning the CatC technology. Biorenova will keep the remaining 49%. The finalisation, subject to the conditions typical of this type of transaction, is scheduled for April 30th. Revenues are expected to reach a total of 30 million euros by 2028. After this period, a turnover of around 15-20 million euros per year is expected. «We export Italian technology: revenues of this type drive important investments by customers, in the order of one billion euros, with important repercussions on the Italian supply chain, and therefore on the GDP», recalls Di Amato.

Circular district

Alessandro Bernini, CEO of the Maire Tecnimont group, comments: «With this agreement, we further expand the portfolio in depolymerization technologies, following our experience in chemical recycling. We will gradually apply this innovative technology to other value-added markets. This is a further step forward for NextChem’s circular district model, which integrates technologies for decarbonisation and recycling, leveraging our leadership in the plastic value chain».

You may also like

Flavia Perina attacks Giorgia Meloni. The premier is...

Connetty, the advertising “magician” industrial holding earns 50%...

Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates and...

Resignation for Delmastro? Not at all: the undersecretary...

ICA 2022, interviews with the winners

The valuation of asphalt is relatively high, and...

Not only Sanremo, the possibilities of investing in...

It once rose by 25%! Adani’s rare surge...

“Delmastro and Donzelli, no resignations”. Investigation? “Maximum confidence...

Banco Bpm, profits boom to 730 million, dividend...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy