Maire Tecnimont completes buyback to serve the Third Cycle (2022) of the ‘Employee Share Ownership Plan’. The details

Focus on the Maire Tecnimont stock, after last Friday the company gave information to the market regarding the June buyback plan at its conclusion.

In a press release, the group announced that it had purchased on the Euronext Milan (EXM) market of Borsa Italiana, in the period between 30 June 2023 and 6 July 2023 inclusive, 551,200 treasury shares (corresponding to 0.168% of the total number of ordinary).

The buyback took place at the weighted average price of 3.575 euros, for a total securities value of 1,970,574.92 euros.

The buyback plan to serve the Third Cycle (2022) of the “Stock Ownership Plan

disseminated 2020-2022 for Maire Tecnimont Group employees” adopted by the Company, Maire Tecnimont specified, has thus been completed.

The company holds 1,209,297 treasury shares.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

