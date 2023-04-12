Maire Tecnimont announced that its subsidiary NextChem Holding has finalized the acquisition of an 83.5% stake in Conser, a proprietary technology and process engineering company.

The value of the transaction is approximately 35.8 million euro, of which 28.4 million paid today and 7.4 million deferred and subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions.

The acquisition contract also provides for an earn-out clause based on the achievement of specific operating results relating to the years 2023 and 2024 and a structure of put and call options on the remaining 16.5% stake to be exercised within the next three years.

With this transaction, Maire strengthens its leadership in the energy transition and circular economy sector, adding to its portfolio innovative and sustainable technologies for biodegradable plastics intermediates and high value-added specialty chemicals.

The expected contribution from Conser in terms of operating margin (Ebitda) during 2023 can be estimated at around 13-15 million, consolidating a positive net financial position of over 10 million.