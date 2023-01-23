Home Business Maire Tecnimont: with 83.5% of Conser enters the markets of biodegradable plastics and derivatives with high added value
Maire Tecnimont expands, through its subsidiary NextChem Holding, in the markets of technologies for high value-added derivatives and biodegradable plastic intermediates with the acquisition of an 83.5% stake in Conser, a company of proprietary technologies and process engineering based in Rome.

The closing, subject to the typical conditions for this type of transaction, is expected by April 15, 2023. NextChem Holding also holds the option to acquire the remaining 16.5% stake within the next three years. The acquisition of Conser, which in 2022 developed total expected revenues of approximately €25 million, has a strategic value as it allows the Group to enter new markets.

With this strategic acquisition, Maire Tecnimont further strengthens its leadership in the polymers sector by adding technologies for biodegradable plastic intermediates and value-added specialty chemicals to its technological portfolio, with the aim of combining them with its integrated execution of projects, while leveraging its international sales network.

