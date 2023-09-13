Major Banks Launch ‘Interest Spread Defense War’ as Rate Adjustments for First-Home Housing Loans Begin

Title: More Than 30 Banks Join Efforts in Lowering Interest Rates on Existing First-Home Loans

In a significant move towards interest rate adjustments, the six major state-owned banks announced operational matters related to existing first-home personal housing loans on September 7. Since then, the banks have collectively shown their commitment to following up and making the necessary adjustments.

A reporter from the Associated Press observed that on September 12 alone, over 30 banks issued announcements regarding the lowering of interest rates on existing first-home loans. This adjustment team includes not only urban and rural commercial banks like Bank of Ningbo, Bank of Nanjing, and Wuxi Rural Commercial Bank but also many rural banks.

Industry estimates suggest that this round of interest rate adjustments on existing first-home housing loans could impact hundreds of billions of net interest income. To ease the pressure on net profit income resulting from these adjustments, banks have initiated an “interest spread defense war.” Leading state-owned banks and joint-stock banks have already lowered the listed interest rates of time deposits as of September 1, with reductions ranging from 10 to 25 basis points for time deposits ranging from 1 to 5 years. Following suit, urban and rural commercial banks such as Bank of Beijing, Bank of Suzhou, Bank of Shanghai, Bank of Chongqing, and Bank of Qingdao have also lowered their deposit interest rates.

Judging from the details released by various banks regarding the interest rate adjustment range, rules, methods, and acceptance times for existing first-time personal housing loans, it appears that the interest rate adjustment for such loans will commence from September 25. Banks that have not provided detailed rules have assured that they will promptly formulate specific operating rules under the guidance of relevant departments to carry out interest rate adjustments as soon as possible.

This adjustment primarily focuses on existing commercial personal housing loans for first homes. The scope includes loans that were issued by banks before August 31, 2023, and loans that have been contracted but not yet issued or meet the requirements for a standard housing loan for the first home in the city.

The adjustment process involves two types: bank-initiated adjustments and lender-applied adjustments. For example, Bank of Ningbo will automatically adjust the existing floating-rate housing loans that were subject to the city’s first-home loan interest rate policy without requiring customers to apply individually. The new interest rates will be effective immediately, with interest calculated based on the original contract rates.

It has been observed that this adjustment of existing personal housing loans is linked to two crucial time points: October 8, 2019, and May 15, 2022. Banks have pointed out that for floating-rate loans issued on or before October 7, 2019, and subject to LPR pricing at that time, they can be adjusted to the minimum LPR without points for the corresponding period. Similarly, for loans issued from October 8, 2019, to May 14, 2022, the interest rates can be adjusted accordingly. Additionally, loans issued after May 15, 2022, also have specific adjustments based on LPR pricing.

As banks embark on their defense against interest rate spreads, the reduction of interest rates on existing first-home personal housing loans is expected to satisfy residents’ housing needs and stimulate mortgage loans in key areas. However, concerns remain within the industry regarding the impact on interest rate spreads.

Some banks, such as Bank of Shanghai and Bank of Guiyang, believe that the interest rate reductions will have limited consequences on future operational performances. Despite potential adjustments to existing mortgage interest rates, banks anticipate a reduction in liability costs due to further reductions in deposit interest rates. However, analysts suggest that listed banks could experience a 3-4 basis point impact on net interest margins and a 4% decrease in net profit due to an interest income loss of approximately 120 billion. Everbright Securities estimates that this reduction in mortgage interest rates will impact the interest spreads of listed banks by about 8 basis points, resulting in a decrease in net interest income of approximately 183.4 billion.

To counter these potential challenges, banks have already initiated their “interest spread defense war” by lowering deposit interest rates. Major state-owned banks have reduced their 1-year time deposits by 10 basis points, 2-year deposits by 20 basis points, and 3-year and 5-year deposits by 25 basis points.

Despite the reduction in existing mortgage interest rates, policies are being implemented to protect the reasonable profit levels of commercial banks. The decline in the down payment ratio and the lowering of the lower limit of the second-home loan interest rates aim to increase the scale of new loans and offset any potential price reductions. Analysts suggest that the possibility of further reductions in the Reserve Requirement Ratio cannot be ruled out, as the central bank aims to maintain reasonable profit margins for commercial banks. As a result, the industry’s net interest margin is expected to stabilize in the future.

