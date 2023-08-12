Major Chinese Banks Introduce Measures to Support Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief

Title: State-Owned Banks in China Introduce Measures to Support Flood Prevention and Relief Efforts

By Xu Dan, Xinhua News Agency

Beijing, August 11 – The four major state-owned commercial banks in China, including ICBC, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, and China Construction Bank, have announced their support for flood prevention and relief efforts, as well as post-disaster reconstruction. These banks have introduced various measures to provide financial support, enhance credit assistance for affected businesses, and ensure continuous financial services to customers in disaster-stricken areas.

ICBC has established a special team dedicated to flood prevention and disaster relief. This team aims to address the needs of disaster-stricken enterprises and has set up a rapid response and green channel mechanism to promptly meet customers’ financial requirements. To prioritize credit in disaster-affected areas such as Beijing, Hebei, Tianjin, Heilongjiang, and Jilin, ICBC plans to strengthen credit support for key customer groups, including small and micro enterprises, agricultural enterprises, individual industrial and commercial households, and farmers. The bank will utilize methods like renewal loans to ensure the smooth flow of credit, alleviate short-term financial pressure for small and micro enterprises, and support businesses in resuming operations and production.

The Agricultural Bank of China has promptly conducted disaster investigations and assessments in affected areas. The bank has established loan accounts for disaster-stricken enterprises and increased credit support for these regions. It has also implemented a fast-track review and approval process, prioritizing credit needs for stable agricultural production and farmland water conservation. For farmers who currently face repayment difficulties, the bank will provide relief measures such as grace periods, loan extensions, and loan renewals without principal repayment. These initiatives aim to ease the repayment pressure for affected farmers and support them in swiftly resuming work and production. Additionally, the bank plans to increase credit extension plans for small and micro enterprises in disaster-affected regions such as Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Jilin, and Heilongjiang, prioritizing their credit scale.

The Bank of China has also implemented a rapid response and green channel mechanism to assist disaster-stricken enterprises. It focuses on supporting the credit needs of enterprises involved in flood prevention and emergency material production, transportation, storage, and trade. The bank aims to simplify acceptance, review, and approval processes for customers heavily affected by the disaster. It will provide preferential interest rates and reduced fees to alleviate the burden on enterprises. Furthermore, the bank plans to increase credit support for agricultural reclamation groups, grain and oil processing and distribution enterprises, and leading dairy enterprises in disaster-stricken areas. It will also promote the implementation of agricultural and rural infrastructure projects, supporting post-disaster production recovery and infrastructure reconstruction.

China Construction Bank has conducted onsite visits and matchmaking to gain an in-depth understanding of the extent of disaster damage and the capital needs of enterprises for reconstruction. The bank aims to provide efficient financial rescue and assistance to help businesses restore production after the disaster. Financial branches in Tianjin and other affected areas have established online application channels and green approval channels for flood prevention and disaster relief loans. They have also streamlined the process for emergency fund needs, improving fund efficiency while ensuring disaster-stricken customers receive preferential interest rates and fee reductions within risk control parameters.

In addition to business support, banks have also launched measures to assist individual customers affected by the disaster. ICBC, for example, has extended repayment periods for credit card customers facing difficulties and provides emergency cash withdrawal services for customers with damaged or lost credit cards. The Bank of China has established a green channel for exchanging residual coins and is making significant efforts to guarantee cash supply. To further aid in post-disaster reconstruction, the four major banks will increase investment and financing support for transportation and municipal administration sectors. They will also ensure the smooth operation of cash services and emergency disbursement of relief funds, while providing liquidity support to banks in disaster-stricken areas. The banks will rationally arrange business outlets and hours, and deploy portable smart teller machines to guarantee the continuity of financial services in the affected regions.

Overall, the four major state-owned commercial banks in China are committed to providing comprehensive financial support for flood prevention and relief efforts. Through these initiatives, they aim to assist affected businesses, individuals, and communities in their recovery and support the reconstruction of impacted areas.

