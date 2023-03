With the voluntary offer, which is to be officially submitted at the end of March, Loh avoids a mandatory offer for KlöCo, which would be due if it exceeded the 30 percent threshold. The second largest KlöCo shareholder is drugstore entrepreneur Dirk Roßmann. Loh has secured himself against a fall in the stock market: if the SDax small-cap index, in which KlöCo is listed, falls by more than 15 percent, the offer will be withdrawn.