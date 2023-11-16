Home » Major Tom doesn’t fit in with Lufthansa – that’s why he could be successful
Business

Major Tom doesn’t fit in with Lufthansa – that’s why he could be successful

by admin
Major Tom doesn’t fit in with Lufthansa – that’s why he could be successful

But is that enough to run Lufthansa successfully? Large parts of the workforce are skeptical. Even after three and a half years on the supervisory board, Enders still lacks a deep understanding that the fast-moving Lufthansa operates differently than “an almost monopolist like Airbus that is fully booked for years,” said an employee representative. Lufthansa has to be managed as a team, said a trade unionist, “but we found Mr. Enders on the supervisory board to be rather harsh and uncompensating.” Even managers still resent him to this day for the fact that Enders did not want to save Lufthansa with state aid at the beginning of the Corona crisis, but rather sought a protective shield insolvency, “probably in order to further undermine the collective agreements,” suspects a trade unionist.

See also  Resolution 8 of 24/10/2023 - Adoption of Delegated Decree ''Methods and requirements for the possession and use of weapons and defense instruments supplied to members of the Corps of the Uniformed Company of Militias, of the Guard of the Great and General Council and of the Fortress Guard Artillery Company''

You may also like

FTI Group: New figures show that the financial...

Piazza Affari (+1%) stands out in Europe before...

äºšé©¬é€Šå°†è¢«çº³å…¥é “ç ¼æ–¯å·¥ä¸šå¹³å ‡æŒ‡æ•° – å Žå°”è¡—æ—¥æŠ¥

The crisis in the real estate industry continues

Tired of changing tires? Pirelli reinvents the four...

A sprint begins at the beginning of the...

Fan protests successful: DFL withdraws plans for investor...

5 Hidden Functions of Waze: Make the Most...

Fincantieri teams up with Abu Dhabi for a...

How digital harvest assistance is changing everything

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy