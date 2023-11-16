Major Tom doesn’t fit in with Lufthansa – that’s why he could be successful

But is that enough to run Lufthansa successfully? Large parts of the workforce are skeptical. Even after three and a half years on the supervisory board, Enders still lacks a deep understanding that the fast-moving Lufthansa operates differently than “an almost monopolist like Airbus that is fully booked for years,” said an employee representative. Lufthansa has to be managed as a team, said a trade unionist, “but we found Mr. Enders on the supervisory board to be rather harsh and uncompensating.” Even managers still resent him to this day for the fact that Enders did not want to save Lufthansa with state aid at the beginning of the Corona crisis, but rather sought a protective shield insolvency, “probably in order to further undermine the collective agreements,” suspects a trade unionist.

