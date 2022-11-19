Listen to the audio version of the article

«The trap that from March 2023 would have caused the decay of relevant projects has been averted, causing the times to rise. Now, on the other hand, they can be studied in depth without the risk of starting from scratch». This is how the Ministry of Infrastructure announced the ok to the unblocking regulation included in the Aid-quater decree. The list of works affected by the provision is contained in Annex IV to the provision, where, in addition to the Genoa Gronda, a further 10 infrastructures are listed which are currently at a standstill. They are all motorway sections, 4 out of 11 in Tuscany.

The works unlocked by dl Aid-quarter

Here they are in detail: A1 – Barberino-Calenzano redevelopment, A11 – Florence-Pistoia (lots 1 and 2), A14 – Bologna-Dir. Ravenna, A1 – Incisa-Valdarno (Lots 1 and 2), A1 – South Milan-Lodi, Gronda di Genova, A14- Bologna bypass, A13- Bologna-Ferrara, A13 Monselice-Padova, A1- Modena ring road, A14 Works compensatory Pesaro (other links), A1-Prevam Toscana (A2,A1+A3).

«In recent days, a very important process has been activated for us which sees 12 billion euros released in projects, which means that we already have the Via closed, the Service Conferences closed, we already have the executive projects, so these are construction sites that can be opened immediately”.

This was stated by Roberto Tomasi, CEO of Autostrade per l’Italia. “This – he added – gives us pride and gives us the opportunity to open a discussion on the strategic importance of some motorway routes”. For Tomasi «we have to work a lot on the sustainability of rubber, we are building a document that we will share with the ministry which shows how important infrastructures are. In the coming weeks we will open discussions ».

The rule

It is article 44-bis (“Simplifications of procedures for carrying out motorway works of primary national interest”) which is responsible for speeding up procedures and starting construction sites.