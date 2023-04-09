The Greens Chairwoman Ricarda Lang said: “The exit is above all a final entry: in a secure and low-risk, affordable and clean energy supply – in the age of renewables,” Lang told the German Press Agency. According to Lang, this step lays the foundation for future prosperity and economic strength. “We are making ourselves independent of fossil energy, of autocrats like Vladimir Putin, of unaffordable energy prices.”

FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai regrets the “blockade” of the Greens. “Emergency situations such as those recently caused by the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine cannot be reliably forecast. That’s why we have to get away from an energy policy that is sewn on edge,” said the FDP politician of the German Press Agency.