The municipal government held its 21st executive meeting

Make greater efforts to promote foreign trade to stabilize the scale, optimize the structure and strengthen the measures to consolidate the advantages of the integrated circuit industry

On April 26, Mayor Zhao Jianjun presided over the 21st executive meeting of the municipal government to review “Several Policies and Measures of Wuxi City on Promoting the Stable Scale and Optimal Structure of Foreign Trade” and “Several Policies on Accelerating the Construction of an Internationally Influential Integrated Circuit Landmark Industry” “”Wuxi City’s Implementation Opinions on Deepening the Action of Beautiful and Happy Rivers and Lakes (2023-2025)”, discussed documents such as “Wuxi City’s Action Plan for Optimizing the Business Environment Improvement 2023″, and studied and deployed related work.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to conscientiously implement the spirit of the State Council’s opinions on promoting foreign trade to stabilize the scale and optimize the structure, introduce relevant policies and measures in light of the actual situation of our city, strengthen publicity and interpretation, accurate push, and efficient cashing, and maximize the incentive effect of policies to achieve economic operation in an all-round way. Take the lead in the overall improvement to provide solid support for foreign trade. It is necessary to carry out the action of “Thousands of Enterprises and Thousands of People Overseas to Negotiate and Expand Orders”, give greater support to enterprises to stabilize orders and expand markets, encourage foreign-funded enterprises to attract headquarters, increase production capacity, vigorously promote new energy and other industries to expand imports and exports, and firmly Live in the basic foreign trade market. Give full play to the role of platforms such as the Yangtze River Delta International Distribution Center for Electronic Components and Ximeida, vigorously develop new foreign trade formats and models such as cross-border e-commerce, bonded maintenance and testing, and inject new momentum into the innovative development of foreign trade. Step up the implementation of the “white list” system of the top 100 foreign trade import and export enterprises and 100 well-known brand enterprises, further improve the level of service facilitation such as customs clearance and foreign exchange settlement, and better help enterprises reduce costs, increase efficiency, and enhance confidence.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to the development path of “industrial clusters + characteristic parks”, formulate and introduce full-chain support policies to promote the high-quality development of the integrated circuit industry, and accelerate the creation of landmark industrial clusters with international influence and core competitiveness. It is necessary to focus on the development of the headquarters economy, the introduction of design companies, the cultivation of specialized and special new enterprises, and strengthen policy support. Guaranteeing essential elements such as projects, smart transformation and digital transformation, and industrial technological transformation, to consolidate the industrial foundation in an all-round way and expand development advantages. It is necessary to vigorously promote the construction of “two circles and two chains”, carefully organize and hold comprehensive industry summit activities, continue to deepen the “four dockings”, promote the mutual integration and coordinated development of integrated circuit equipment, core components, and material industries, and promote the development of industrial chains. Downstream interconnection and close connection. It is necessary to optimize and improve the service platform of “doing nothing difficult and taking care” to benefit enterprises, realize precise policy push, support without application, instant interaction between government and enterprises, and fast closed loop of problems, so as to ensure the implementation of special policies and direct access to enterprises.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to solidly promote the three-year action to deepen the beautiful and happy rivers and lakes, adhere to problem-oriented, systematic governance, and long-term success, and strive to make every river and lake around the masses into an peaceful, beautiful, and happy river and lake. It is necessary to focus on key tasks such as the new round of Taihu Lake governance, the great protection of the Yangtze River, and the improvement of the “two rivers” regulation, and coordinate the implementation of comprehensive governance measures such as source control and sewage interception, water system connectivity, river dredging, ecological restoration, and shoreline improvement. The investigation and special rectification of river and lake outlets have promoted the steady improvement of the water quality of rivers and lakes, the continuous improvement of the environmental appearance, and the high-level realization of “two guarantees and two improvements” in Taihu Lake. It is necessary to insist on equal emphasis on construction and management, optimize the management mechanism, and vigorously implement the renovation of convenient facilities such as water-friendly platforms, landscape greening, water culture parks, and waterfront slow walks, and accelerate the upgrading of beautiful and happy rivers and lakes in the city and the expansion of quality and expansion.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously implement the deployment requirements of the provincial and municipal agency work style construction and optimization of the business environment conference, promptly improve and introduce the city’s action plan for optimizing the business environment, and schedule and implement the municipal government’s leadership. Reform tasks, refine the breakdown of responsibilities, implement work measures, promote the city’s business environment indicators to compete for the first place, further consolidate and improve the market-oriented, law-based, international and first-class business environment, so that the operating costs of enterprises in Wuxi are lower, Higher efficiency, more convenient investment and trade, and more stable development expectations will give market players a stronger sense of gain and higher satisfaction.

The meeting also reviewed the “Work Plan for House Expropriation in 2023”, and heard a report on how to do a good job in handling the proposals of the Municipal People’s Congress and the Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference this year. (Wang Yidi)