Home » MaKo AS4 interoperability tests successfully completed: Newspaper for municipal economy
Business

MaKo AS4 interoperability tests successfully completed: Newspaper for municipal economy

by admin
MaKo AS4 interoperability tests successfully completed: Newspaper for municipal economy

background

The introduction of the AS4 communication protocol addresses the growing technical and procedural requirements for secure information and data exchange and efficient market communication in the German energy market.

The process provides for all market participants in the electricity sector to meet the technical requirements for the new transmission path from October 1, 2023.

Securing the messages and TLS connection

During the test phase, Robotron and SEEBURGER not only carried out extensive tests, but also coordinated questions about details from the underlying specifications and fed them back to the BDEW working group with the aim of reducing ambiguities in the specifications.

According to the two companies, the focus was on ensuring the interoperability, stability and reliability of the AS4 connections. Particular attention was therefore paid to securing the messages and the TLS connection using private keys on hardware security modules (HSM) in accordance with the “Smart Metering PKI Certificate Policy”.

Successful test execution

Both companies sent and received encrypted and signed messages via their test infrastructure. This was proven by the receipt of the AS4 delivery receipt “Non-Repudiation Receipt” (NRR) with a rejection and confirmation note. With this measure, compliance with the required security standards for secure processing of AS4 communication could be successfully confirmed.

“The implementation of AS4 tests with other market players provides additional security that a large-scale, productive use of AS4 via Smart Metering PKI can function smoothly from October 1, 2023. AS4 is basically not a new technology, the combination with SM- However, PKI requires a special AS4 implementation and a sufficiently complex system architecture in order to create an appropriate level of protection,” reports Frank Hermel, Head of the Energy Management division for strategic management at Robotron.

See also  Collapsing motorway network. Genoa, Bologna and Florence: dramatic numbers

“Biggest technical challenge since the introduction of market communication”

“With the conversion of market communication to AS4, secured within the Smart Meter PKI, the market is facing the greatest technical challenge since the introduction of market communication in 2006. Interoperability in the market is guaranteed through the cooperation of experienced service providers such as SEEBURGER and Robotron in the tests and thus ensures a successful introduction to market communication,” reports Alexander Schmidt, the product manager responsible for market communication and Seeburger representative in the BDEW project group Technologies in Market Communication (PG

You may also like

Logistics Operation Rebounds in First Half of 2023,...

Vittorio Prodi, Romano’s brother, has died at the...

Discounter demands “true prices” for nine products

Origami Travel Solar Panel: An Innovative Foldable Charger...

Recordati: positive accounts and confirmation of guidance

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Auto market growing in Europe in June. Tesla...

Cultivating Artisan Talents and Driving Technological Breakthroughs: How...

The role of public procurement for climate neutrality...

Artificial intelligence, an extra weapon in the workplace...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy