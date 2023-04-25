Malan: “Fini? Just always ask us for steps forward. He won’t be a FdI candidate”

Malan ad Affaritaliani.it: “Fini said what he would have done but ignores, in the sense that he does not take into account, certain very clear and clear-cut statements by various members of the Brothers of Italy”

“It’s his personal opinions, he’s free to express them.” The group leader in the Senate of Brothers of Italy, Lucio Malánthus comments with Affaritaliani.it the criticisms that came from the former president of the Chamber Gianfranco Fini to Fratelli d’Italia on April 25th.

In your opinion, Am I a direct attack on Giorgia Meloni? “Not necessarily. He said what he would have done but ignores, in the sense that he doesn’t take into account, certain very clear and clear-cut statements by various members of the Brothers of Italy. There is always this habit of asking for further steps in forward, more and more to the right on these topics. But I don’t read in Fini’s words a personal attack on the Prime Minister, he simply said what he would have done”.

Has there been talk of the hypothesis of a candidacy of Fini with FdI for the European elections? Do you see it possible? “Frankly I don’t know, but it would seem rather strange to me and I don’t think that even Fini himself aspires to this”, concludes Malan, president of the senators of the Brothers of Italy.

