Seathe company that manages the Milanese airports of Linate and Malpensa, and the company easyJet announce the reopening of the Terminal 2 of Milan Malpensa from 31 May 2023. Closed in 2020 following the outbreak of the pandemic and the consequent decrease in air traffic, Terminal 2 of Malpensa airport will be operational again from’estate 2023confirming again the exclusive house of easyJet with a refreshed look that will further enhance the passengers’ travel experience.

The redevelopment of T2

Sea explains in a note: «The redevelopment works of Terminal 2, which began at the end of 2022, will increase the services aimed at passengers through the use of advanced technologies, improve the energy efficiency of the terminal and offer technical solutions to favor aircraft of last generation. Specifically to check-in an area will be dedicated to self bag dropmachines that allow travelers to independently embark their baggage in the hold without assistance of ground personnel. The security check area will be completely restructured and will have a more functional layout and thanks to the installation of new latest generation automated lines, passenger check and waiting times will be shortened».

In addition, an EDS-CB (Explosives Detection Systems for Cabin Baggage) machine will be available which uses TAC technology when passing through Fast Track, which will allow checks to be carried out without the need to separate electronic devices and liquids from hand luggage, improving further the travel experience.

A boost for tourism

The reopening of the terminal will take place in view of the peak summer season, allowing passengers to return to a dedicated experience during the performance of ground operations, from check-in to boarding, reducing waiting times and streamlining procedures. This summer easyJet will place up to 23 aircraft at Milan Malpensa airport, confirming itself as the leading carrier of the airport in terms of capacity made available to its customers and portfolio of reachable routes.

Armando Brunini, CEO of Sea comments: «Reopening Terminal 2 historical basis by easyJet, first airline for flights and passengers at Malpensa, this is further confirmation that we have recovered domestic and European traffic. We are carrying out restyling works after two years of closure due to the health crisis and we took the opportunity to improve the services aimed at our passengers”.