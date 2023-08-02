Home » Maltese murder, Fontana attacked by his cellmate
Business

Maltese murder, Fontana attacked by his cellmate

by admin
Maltese murder, Fontana attacked by his cellmate

Charlotte Angie-Carol Maltesi and Davide Fontana (photo from social networks)

Maltese murder, Fontana attacked by his cellmate

Davide Fontana he was allegedly injured by his cellmate and for this reason he was transferred from the Busto Arsizio prison to that of Pavia, in the high security department. According to reports from TgCom24, the killer of Carol Maltesi, sentenced to 30 years in prison, would have given the alarm in the middle of the night: while he was sleeping his cellmate would have violently hit him on the head with pen strokes. Fontana was transferred to the infirmary and then transferred to Pavia.

Maltesi crime, the controversial sentence with which Fontana avoided life imprisonment

Already during the hearing that led to the controversial sentence with which the killer had avoided life imprisonment there was a mention of the risk that the 44-year-old would end up a victim of “prison laws” and some other inmates intent on doing justice their own way. Someone evidently considered 30 years in prison too short for the tragic death of Carol Maltesi, killed and torn to pieces in the Brescia area because Fontana, her partner in the making of amateur hardcore videos, was in love with her and did not accept the idea that she went elsewhere to start a new life.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Fincantieri will be MSC's partner for the construction of a new cruise terminal in Miami

You may also like

Stock exchange podcast: Better than call money –...

Chongqing Panlong Pumped Storage Power Station Opens Gates...

Birkenstock to an $8 billion IPO. Barbie effect?

Fitch lowers US credit rating to AA+

Walmart Expands Advertising Reach with Third-Party Ads in...

Car market, July +8.8% but a return to...

Opportunity for Rebound in Private Higher Education Sector:...

Justice – News: New Yorker demands $5 million...

Fitch cuts US credit rating from AAA to...

Inflation: Up to 10 percent earnings inflation –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy