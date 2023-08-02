Charlotte Angie-Carol Maltesi and Davide Fontana (photo from social networks)

Maltese murder, Fontana attacked by his cellmate

Davide Fontana he was allegedly injured by his cellmate and for this reason he was transferred from the Busto Arsizio prison to that of Pavia, in the high security department. According to reports from TgCom24, the killer of Carol Maltesi, sentenced to 30 years in prison, would have given the alarm in the middle of the night: while he was sleeping his cellmate would have violently hit him on the head with pen strokes. Fontana was transferred to the infirmary and then transferred to Pavia.

Maltesi crime, the controversial sentence with which Fontana avoided life imprisonment

Already during the hearing that led to the controversial sentence with which the killer had avoided life imprisonment there was a mention of the risk that the 44-year-old would end up a victim of “prison laws” and some other inmates intent on doing justice their own way. Someone evidently considered 30 years in prison too short for the tragic death of Carol Maltesi, killed and torn to pieces in the Brescia area because Fontana, her partner in the making of amateur hardcore videos, was in love with her and did not accept the idea that she went elsewhere to start a new life.

