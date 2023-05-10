Axline refurbished the jet with the help of YouTube videos and his brother’s support. Joe Axline

Joe Axline bought land at a private Texas airport and two retired jets to build his dream home. He renovated the 60-foot fuselage of a McDonnell Douglas MD-80 jet into a three-bedroom home. The second aircraft, a McDonnell Douglas DC-9, has a refurbished 1970s cockpit.

Joe Axline came up with the idea once to live on an airplane, while watching the TV series The Magician, starring Bill Bixby, as a kid in the ’70s. In it, the main character travels from city to city in an airplane to solve crimes.

“I thought that was really cool,” Axline told Business Insider. He trained as a recreational pilot during his teens and earned his instrument rating – an advanced aviation certificate – at the age of 26. He gave up flying shortly thereafter to focus on his career in IT, his marriage and family life.

Twenty-three years later, in April 2011, Axline and his wife divorced. Axline said he had about $250,000 in savings. He was willing to spend them on what he called “Project Freedom.”

Axline bought land near where he lived at a private airport called Sport Flyers in Brookshire, Texas.

He said most lots have homeowners associations that his airplane schedules would have blocked. But Axline told Business Insider that he found a loophole in private airport ownership restrictions: “I can’t put a train or an RV there. But it doesn’t say anything about airplanes.” From then on, Axline researched how he could buy an airplane and then renovate it so he could live on it.

Axline bought an airplane that was on display in a disused Florida mall.

Axline turned to Tom Bennington – an entrepreneur who refurbishes airplanes. He told Bennington about his plan and the two went in search of a plane.

Bennington came across the wingless fuselage of Spirit Airlines’ McDonnell Douglas DC-9 model at an auction. The airplane model was an attraction at the Wannado City indoor amusement park at the Sawgrass Mills mall, which ceased operations in 2011.

The cockpit of the McDonnell Douglas DC-9 has been fully restored to restore the aircraft’s original 1970’s interior.

The cockpit was fully equipped with fiber optic networks, original chairs, telephones, oxygen masks and life jackets. Although he bought the DC-9 in the spring, it took almost a year before it could be removed from the mall. “In the meantime, I bought another plane,” Axline said.

In November 2011, he purchased a 60-foot (18-meter) forward fuselage of a McDonnell Douglas MD-80 from Arkansas.

Axline explained that both planes were no longer than 60 feet (about 18.2 meters). Because this was the maximum size for transport by truck – the cheapest way to transport discarded airplanes. Keeping the planes under that length has reduced transportation costs from $10,000 to $5,750, according to Axline.

Axline had to build steel foundations for its planes.

Axline used approximately 19 cubic yards of cement to support the MD-80 structure. With this project, he “went two steps forward, one step back,” he recalls. There was “nothing that was easy”.

Once the foundations were built, the planes could come.

The front fuselage of the MD-80 arrived at the site in December 2011.

Hiring cranes and trucks to move the fuselages cost thousands of dollars. But Axline was worth the money to “live his dream.”

The MD-80 was full of parts that had to be removed. But she is the main structure that Axline lives in.

The interior of the McDonnell Douglas MD-80 had to be extensively reworked by Axline.

Axline completed the renovations “in no time” with the help of his brother, who is an electrical engineer, and YouTube videos.

Axline removed the blankets and overhead bins to give him more living space on the plane. He added two walls: one between the master bedroom and the shower, and one between the first bedroom and the living room. He said it wasn’t difficult for him.

In January 2012, the DC-9 arrived and was stationed alongside the first aircraft.

With his full focus on making the MD-80 livable, Axline didn’t have time to begin the DC-9’s refurbishment. It is empty except for the cockpit, having been used to store parts from the other plane. Axline plans to put them in a Evil and to turn into an entertainment center.

Axline had to install sewage and water systems, electrical wiring, LED lighting and insulation in the MD-80.

It took more than a year to make the plane habitable. Axline lived in an apartment nearby during the work and moved into the newly refurbished aircraft in August 2012.

Axline removed the carpeting and replaced it with vinyl flooring. He added insulation to keep the plane cool in the hot Texas summers.

He added a wall to the rear of the plane and built a deck and life-size chess set outside the plane.

Axline likes having the original door on the front and back of the plane because he can let in “a fresh breeze” on a hot day.

Axline has a bedroom and two more beds for his children when they come to visit.

He kept some original parts of the aircraft interior – like the windows and shutters, as well as some overhead bins.

Axline also retained the aircraft’s original sink and bathroom fixtures.

The original warning lights are still in the bathroom, but they are no longer in use.

Axline enjoys living on the plane because his living room, dining table, kitchen, and office are only a few feet apart.

After getting on the plane, he realized that he didn’t need much space.

“I live in a 5,000 square foot (about 464 square meter) large Haus lived. But living on a plane beats that by far,” he said. “It’s an amazing 600 square feet” (about 55.7 square meters).

Axline told Business Insider that he’s already paid off all the costs of buying and converting the planes into his dream home.

Monthly running costs would be around $200 for electricity, water and property taxes. Axline sees them aircraft real estate not as an investment. “I don’t care if the value goes up or down – it doesn’t matter to me,” he said. “I will live here until I die.”

