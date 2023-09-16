Man Claims Drug Point Owner Owes Him Money and Seeks Justice from Prosecutor’s Office

AZUA.- As if it were a comedy film, Wilson Encarnacion appeared before the prosecutor’s office of the judicial district of Azua this Friday. Encarnacion, who claims to be a consumer of illicit substances, filed a complaint against the alleged owner of a drug point in the community of Los Jovillos in Azua province.

The plaintiff, Wilson Encarnación, stated that he is being denied around 60 thousand pesos that he earned from an illegally installed slot machine at the alleged drug point. He expressed his frustration and accused the owner of the point of being responsible for his predicament.

Encarnación admitted his guilt in participating in the illegal act committed in relation to the drug point. As a result, he was sentenced to 5 years in prison. Encarnación’s hope is that the prosecutor’s office will intervene to resolve the situation and ensure that the alleged owner, Jeison, pays him the money he rightfully earned from the supposed point.

Encarnación also fears for his life and is seeking help through the media. He believes that the prosecutor’s office can assist him in recovering his earnings and ensuring his safety.

This peculiar case raises questions about the role of the judicial system in addressing illegal activities, as well as the potential dangers faced by individuals involved in the drug trade. The prosecutor’s office is expected to investigate the matter and take appropriate action to address the concerns raised by Encarnación.

