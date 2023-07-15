Home » Man Injured in Violent Altercation Over Vehicle Ownership
Title: Man Injured as Dispute Over Vehicle Ends in Violent Altercation

Date: [Date]

Location: Fajardo, Puerto Rico

In a shocking incident that took place on Union Street in Fajardo, a man was injured after being struck by his own vehicle during a heated argument with another individual. The altercation, which unfolded explosively, occurred at a gas station shortly before 2 p.m.

The victim has been identified as Alexis Vélez Collazo, who was involved in a dispute with Christopher Matos Cruz over a vehicle owned by Collazo but used by Matos. According to the police report, the argument escalated to a dangerous level when Matos boarded the vehicle and began driving it, ultimately colliding with Collazo.

During the confrontation, Collazo sustained a traumatic injury to his left leg and was promptly provided medical aid by Emergency Medical personnel. He was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment. The current condition of Collazo remains undisclosed.

Following the incident, Agent Mario Álvarez, from the Fajardo barracks, immediately consulted the case with prosecutor Luis Valentín Córdova. As per the prosecutor’s orders, both parties involved in the altercation will be summoned at a later date to provide their statements and provide further clarity on the events that transpired.

The shocking incident has left residents of Fajardo stunned and concerned about the rising violence within the community. Authorities are working diligently to investigate the matter and ensure that justice is served.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as authorities delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding this alarming incident.

