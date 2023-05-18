Home » Man receives 50,000 euros after falling in McDonald’s branch
Business

Man receives 50,000 euros after falling in McDonald’s branch

by admin
Man receives 50,000 euros after falling in McDonald’s branch

Slippery floors can often pose an unnoticed hazard.
picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress | Christoph Hardt/Geisler-Fotopress

The “Bild” reports that the operator of a McDonald’s branch in Bad Dürrheim now has to pay a customer 50,000 euros.

The plaintiff slipped away in the fast food restaurant and injured himself.

Both parties have now agreed on a settlement.

A McDonald’s branch in Baden-Württemberg Bad Dürrheim became the scene of an expensive slip-up: According to a 62-year-old man Report of the “image” won a whole 50,000 euros in court after falling in the fast food restaurant with serious consequences.

The incident is said to have happened in March 2018, but the decision was made only recently Higher Regional Court Karlsruhe fallen. Originally, the district court of Konstanz dismissed the man’s lawsuit in 2021. But the plaintiff and Jörg Deitlaff, operator of the Restaurantfilialehave now surprisingly met one Comparison agreed.

read too

I’ve had a burger and fries at both Five Guys and McDonald’s, so it’s worth paying more

McDonald’s blip could have been even more expensive

During his visit to a branch of the fast-food chain, the later plaintiff slipped away uncontrollably between the toilet corridor and the guest room on a freshly mopped floor. The result: a painful fall. According to the report, the customer, a self-employed entrepreneur, claimed that he was unable to work for a long time due to his injuries from this fall – even two shoulder surgeries were necessary. As a result, he demanded compensation for lost profits and compensation for pain and suffering in the amount of almost 60,000 euros.

An expensive slip on wet tiles and a tough legal battle – the McDonald’s restaurant in Bad Dürrheim will feel the consequences of this slip for a long time to come. For the operator, a payment of 50,000 euros is certainly painful.

Mr

See also  The details of the 100 million yuan car consumer coupon subsidy in Zhengzhou's golden autumn are here.

You may also like

Torremaggiore, the wife of the killer forced to...

War in Ukraine becomes topic at G7 meeting

Walmart: Solid accounts in 1Q and raises EPS...

Hong Kong stocks closed: Hang Seng Index fell...

Psychologist on sexual harassment: Never “just” your hand...

Here is the innovative 3D printing system for...

Market and morality (3)Why we can’t not tradeA...

Neet emergency, Multiversity takes the field: over 1...

S&P 500 hits new 2023 high, debt ceiling...

Tax revenue fell again significantly in April

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy