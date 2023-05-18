Man receives 50,000 euros after falling in McDonald’s branch

Slippery floors can often pose an unnoticed hazard. picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress | Christoph Hardt/Geisler-Fotopress

The “Bild” reports that the operator of a McDonald’s branch in Bad Dürrheim now has to pay a customer 50,000 euros. The plaintiff slipped away in the fast food restaurant and injured himself. Both parties have now agreed on a settlement.

A McDonald’s branch in Baden-Württemberg Bad Dürrheim became the scene of an expensive slip-up: According to a 62-year-old man Report of the “image” won a whole 50,000 euros in court after falling in the fast food restaurant with serious consequences.

The incident is said to have happened in March 2018, but the decision was made only recently Higher Regional Court Karlsruhe fallen. Originally, the district court of Konstanz dismissed the man’s lawsuit in 2021. But the plaintiff and Jörg Deitlaff, operator of the Restaurantfilialehave now surprisingly met one Comparison agreed.

McDonald’s blip could have been even more expensive

During his visit to a branch of the fast-food chain, the later plaintiff slipped away uncontrollably between the toilet corridor and the guest room on a freshly mopped floor. The result: a painful fall. According to the report, the customer, a self-employed entrepreneur, claimed that he was unable to work for a long time due to his injuries from this fall – even two shoulder surgeries were necessary. As a result, he demanded compensation for lost profits and compensation for pain and suffering in the amount of almost 60,000 euros.

An expensive slip on wet tiles and a tough legal battle – the McDonald’s restaurant in Bad Dürrheim will feel the consequences of this slip for a long time to come. For the operator, a payment of 50,000 euros is certainly painful.

Mr