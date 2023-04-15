Home » Man, work and blind struggle for growth
Man, work and blind struggle for growth

Man, work and blind struggle for growth

“Chronic fatigue” is the status quo of a generation that has understood that there is nothing beyond the fatigue of work

It’s all “too much” for me. And I say it without fear, admitting mine difficulty dealing with overwhelming complexity. Too much work, too much information, too much effort, too many surreal dialogues, too many hours lost for things that I consider useless. Too much effort for inauthentic needs.

And I see the same drama every day in the eyes of the people I meet, who seem to want to tell you “Enough, I’m tired. I stop here.” Sometimes it seems that every contemporary conversation is, in some way, a conversation about tiredness. We live in the perennial last kilometer of a marathon with no recovery time.

If for years the chronic fatigue was an absurd hymn to efficiency (“look at that, he’s always very busy, they’re doing great”), today is the status quo of a generation that has understood that beyond fatigue there is nothing else. There is nothing at all. There won’t be a prize and perhaps not even a better condition to aspire to. We are all victims of a big lie: that of holding on always and in any case, even when it seems meaningless, even when we are exhausted.

How can we revolutionize our world if we are exhausted? The fatigue has long been a socially encouraged collective addiction in exchange for rewards that the economy was no longer able to promise anyone. And it is also the result of having slipped our private life into the interstices between one working day and another, on the edge of time.

