Managed savings, because the EU Commission is wrong

It’s already causing the world to discuss managed savings the revolution that the EU Commissionthrough the Commissioner for Financial Services Margaret McGuinness, wants to introduce in the industry. The new legislative proposal, anticipated last December and named Eu Retail Investment Strategyin fact proposes the prohibition of the retrocession mechanism which would require European countries where the “commission only” model is in force to switch to the “fee only” one, already adopted in Great Britain e When. In practice, for Brussels direct remuneration for consultancy should reduce the conflict of interest in investment recommendations, as opposed to that based on commissions retroceded to the distributor which would entail a potential conflict of interest in recommending more expensive investment products to the client. A change Copernican which would have an impact on a “very rich” sector.

An 18 trillion euro market

Only in Europe is the asset management market linked to investment funds is estimated at approx 18 trillion euroswhich generate approx 200-250 billion euros a year in commissions divided between producers (management companies) and distributors (i.e. those who place or recommend them, i.e banks, networks and consultants enabled for door-to-door offerings) who take the largest share (even over 70%). Insiders we’re a stream of 150-200 billion euros per year who enter this world in the coffers of banks, sales networks and (non-independent) financial advisors as remuneration for an often positional annuity.

But are we sure that the “holy war” against the “commission only” model waged by the EU Commission is right? This is the question asked by the analysis firm Excellence Consulting which in a study compares the two asset management models, focusing in particular on the characteristics of the Italian context compared to the British one and referring to Asorettiand of the European Authority, ESMAfrom the Consob and the homologous FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) based in London, of the European Commission itself. Coming to the conclusion that the two models both have pros and cons and that the Brussels crusade is not so fair.

In Italy significant impact on listed banks and asset management companies

In the detail of the research, the provision in our country would have a noticeable impact on financial consultancy, consisting mainly of listed banks and asset management companies (Mediolanum, Fineco, Banca Generali, Azimut) or belonging to banking or insurance groups (such as Fideuram, Allianz Bank, Widiba, Che Banca, BNL Life Banker, Credem).

The top six network banks by size in Italia have share of market over 80%a size from 2,000 to 5,000 advisors and involve the majority of financial advisors which over the years have increased from 52.2 thousand in 2012 to 51,9 mila in 2021. In United Kingdom financial consultancy is mainly represented by consultants and consultancy companies equal to 76% of total employees, of which 85% are independent consultants. However, the size of these companies is rather limited: 89% have fewer than five advisors and absorb the majority of financial advisors, which over the years has increased from 35,000 in 2012 to 36,7 mila in 2021.

The cost of asset management is declining

If you go into the details, it emerges that on the costs for the customer there is not only black and white between the two models. Over the Channel customers they pay the consultant an average of 1.9% (consultancy 0.8% + products 1.1%). The cost of products decreased after the introduction on 31 December 2012 of the RDR – Retail Distribution Review (the equivalent of our Mifid) which prohibited retrocessions, but there is no evidence certified by the FCA of the reduction in total costs charged to the customer, due to the contemporary increase in advisory fees.

about theItaliathere is no certified data Consob on the total average cost (advice plus products) for the client, however, the data from the ESMA annual survey of costs and performance of investment products indicate that management commissions on funds in our country are the highest in Europealthough it should also be mentioned that the trend of the last few years is one of decrease. In 2022, a TER (Total Expenses Ratio) of 2.05% for equity funds and 1.19% for bonds.

Cost transparency

Also regarding the cost transparency, the positives or negatives are not all on one side or the other. If it is true that the direct payment of a parcel (fee only) for advice allows the customer to evaluate the quality/price ratio of the service receivedin our country it is true that there is no clear perception of how consultants are paid (40% of customers believe that the consultant is paid only by the bank, while 15% that he performs a free service). However, it should also be mentioned that banks, in compliance with Mifid 2, must make available to customers the cost statement, with detail of customer expenses for consultancy and products.

The Excellence study also focuses on willingness of customers to pay for an asset management consultancy service. In the UK, 51% of adults say they would be willing to pay for investment advice ‘if the cost were reasonable’, while clients who did not seek advice would be willing to pay a parcel if less than 1% of the assets. In Italy about 70% of customers are not willing to pay a consultancy service. And the paid consultancy services successfully launched on the Italian market by the main players have so far reached an average circulation among customers no more than 30-35%.

Pros and cons of the two models

“Our analysis,” he says Maurizio Prianni, CEO of Excellence Consulting“makes us understand that the two models both have strengths and weaknesses and that they fit more or less well to the different countries also according to their basic characteristics such as average wealth per capita, number of private clients compared to lower affluent and mass clients, clients’ willingness to pay for consultancy services”.

“This job,” he declares Massimo Scolariwhich supported Excellence in Intelligence Gathering, “demonstrates that both models have pros and cons and that of one and the other the best elements should be taken based on their ability to be mutual drivers of efficiency, contextualizing them to the investment behavior and financial availability of customers. Neither system is perfect and both have costs and benefits. The legislator will have to choose the policy option knowing full well that from every choice can derive cunforeseen consequences“.