Managed savings: deposits sink to -6 billion

Listen to the audio version of the article

Minus sign in March for the asset management industry. overall deposits by the system were negative by over 6 billion, dragged down by institutional mandates which closed the monthly balance sheet with accounts in the red by 6.4 billion. A result mainly determined by the movements of two groups: Generali (-2.3 billion) and Poste Italiane (-2.27 billion). A minus also for open funds (-642 million), while closed funds collected 120 million. Retail asset management was also positive for 920 million, a much better result than the 282 million collected the previous month. The total funding balance of managers from the beginning of the year therefore reaches -8.9 billion. The total assets of industry, on the other hand, moved against the trend with respect to flows and rose to 2,255 billion from 2,242 in February. Of these, 52.4% is held by collective management, while the remaining 47.6% by portfolio management.

Mutual funds

With the negative figure for March, the result from the beginning of the year also weighs down, with a loss of 1.6 billion. But if the open-end fund segment did not do well overall, this was not the case for some categories. Equities continue to gain support (588 million) even if in a less evident way than in February (1.3 billion), but investors’ attention has focused above all on bonds which have almost quadrupled the balance, going from 570 million to over 2 billion. In negative territory, however, balanced (-1.2 billion), flexible (-1.8 billion) and monetary (-316 million). From January to the end of March, it was always the equities that collected the most (3.7 billion), but bonds followed closely (3.2 billion) . The figure for flexible hoses was particularly heavy (-4.8 billion).

The societies

Among the players in the sector, the groups that lost the most in March are Generali (-2.8 billion) which with the now customary intercompany transactions plays a key role in determining the trend in collection of the entire sector, Poste Italiane negative for 2.1 billion and Intesa Sanpaolo with liabilities of 865 million. Positive, however, the budget for Mediolanum (247 million thanks to open funds), Allianz (415 million), Arca (218 million) and Mediobanca (267 million).