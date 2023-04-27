Home » Managed savings: deposits sink to -6 billion
Business

Managed savings: deposits sink to -6 billion

by admin
Managed savings: deposits sink to -6 billion

Minus sign in March for the asset management industry. overall deposits by the system were negative by over 6 billion, dragged down by institutional mandates which closed the monthly balance sheet with accounts in the red by 6.4 billion. A result mainly determined by the movements of two groups: Generali (-2.3 billion) and Poste Italiane (-2.27 billion). A minus also for open funds (-642 million), while closed funds collected 120 million. Retail asset management was also positive for 920 million, a much better result than the 282 million collected the previous month. The total funding balance of managers from the beginning of the year therefore reaches -8.9 billion. The total assets of industry, on the other hand, moved against the trend with respect to flows and rose to 2,255 billion from 2,242 in February. Of these, 52.4% is held by collective management, while the remaining 47.6% by portfolio management.

Mutual funds

With the negative figure for March, the result from the beginning of the year also weighs down, with a loss of 1.6 billion. But if the open-end fund segment did not do well overall, this was not the case for some categories. Equities continue to gain support (588 million) even if in a less evident way than in February (1.3 billion), but investors’ attention has focused above all on bonds which have almost quadrupled the balance, going from 570 million to over 2 billion. In negative territory, however, balanced (-1.2 billion), flexible (-1.8 billion) and monetary (-316 million). From January to the end of March, it was always the equities that collected the most (3.7 billion), but bonds followed closely (3.2 billion) . The figure for flexible hoses was particularly heavy (-4.8 billion).

See also  Tieling New City: The controlling shareholder plans to publicly solicit the transferee to transfer 25% of the shares and resume trading_May be_public solicitation_transferee

The societies

Among the players in the sector, the groups that lost the most in March are Generali (-2.8 billion) which with the now customary intercompany transactions plays a key role in determining the trend in collection of the entire sector, Poste Italiane negative for 2.1 billion and Intesa Sanpaolo with liabilities of 865 million. Positive, however, the budget for Mediolanum (247 million thanks to open funds), Allianz (415 million), Arca (218 million) and Mediobanca (267 million).

YOU DISCOVER

You may also like

Lorenzo Pavolini recalls his grandfather. Alessandro, fascist hierarch....

N26: Neobank lays off over 70 employees

Naples, ex Whirlpool switches to Tea tek: save...

China-Argentina economic and trade cooperation strengthens and Argentina...

Tiktok videos from China: Report on rip-off with...

the case of steel tariffs

Miguel Ángel López will succeed Martina Merz

Lorenzo Pavolini recalls his grandfather. Alessandro, fascist hierarch....

Viessmann’s heat pump division: who is the new...

Azimut: 2022 financial statements approved and ordinary dividend...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy