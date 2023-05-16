Managed savings, Trabattoni: “Industry held up”

Managed savings, Trabattoni: “Industry is showing dynamism and resilience”

(Teleborsa) – “At the end of 2022, the assets of industry amounted to 2,212 billion euros. In an extraordinary year, the The asset management sector demonstrated overall stability, achieving positive inflows of 14.8 billion euro. I would like to underline the good result of the funds, with a positive balance of 8.5 billion. These are significant figures, especially when compared to other periods of crisis, such as the two-year period 2007-2008 when we recorded a hemorrhage of almost 200 billion or 2011, when the sovereign debt crisis led to 30 billion outflows”. He stated it Carlo Trabattoni, president of Assogestioniduring the opening conference of the thirteenth edition of Savings Hall, the reference event in the asset management sector.

“Looking at the past few months, we cannot fail to notice the pressures coming from a market context which tends to favor administered instruments over managed ones – he continued – The rush of inflation has overturned the paradigms that have characterized credit in recent years, which has rightly returned to being attractive for many investors. In this regard, however, we underline how the trends in the medium term already indicate a possible trend reversal and the our industry is showing dynamism and resilience by anticipating these critical issues. A positive signal also comes from the funding data relating to the first quarter which highlight the stability of equity products, which collected net subscriptions of approximately 2.9 billion euro”.

More mature Italian investors

According to Trabattoni, “the first consideration that emerges from these numbers concerns the greater maturity of Italian investors, in reacting more consciously to moments of uncertainty. Secondly, the evolution of market operators who confirm their ability to provide adequate answers and tools. Italian investors have known how not to give in to short-term fears, but remain anchored to a long-term perspective. In fact, we must not forget the risks that a focus on short-term concerns can generate in long-term planning, since opportunities often thrive on asymmetry of horizons”.

“And here – he added – one particular mention goes to the role of consultancy and the importance of distribution realities in understanding the advantages of active management against the risks of market volatility”.