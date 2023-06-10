Manageritalia, Mantovani: “The government should lighten the rates. Tourism? Need to adjust for seasonal adjustments”

Manageritalia, the president Mantovani: “The government should lighten the rates”

Let’s meet Mario MantovaniPresident of Manageritalia on the occasion of the 100th Manageritalia Assembly, an important milestone that will bring over 1,600 managers and executives to the Auditorium della Conciliazione in Rome on Tuesday 13 June for a day of discussion with the Government and institutions.

President Mantovani, shall we start from the title you have chosen for this important appointment of yours?

“Managers for Italy. Our commitment and the action of politics” is the title we wanted to give to our hundredth Assembly which sums up its meaning and objectives. In fact, it speaks of our associative commitment, not recent, not impromptu but continuous and constant which in 78 years of history has seen Manageritalia emerge among the social partners, constantly seeking dialogue with central and territorial institutions in order to protect managers and executives without never pretend to defend privileges or positions of income but guided by a vision of subsidiarity to help the individual, the community, the country grow. We, as managers who guide companies and the transformations of the world of work, have so much to say and to give”.

What does Manageritalia represent for the country today?

“We are a community that, to date, has over 41,000 associated managers, executives, middle managers and executive professionals, in the fields of commerce, transport, tourism, services, advanced tertiary sectors. Over the years we have created a common home that includes 13 local associations that offer a complete system of services: training, professional consultancy, insurance and supplementary pension systems, health care for both managers and their families as well as a busy program of initiatives for culture and leisure time”, explains Mantovani.

“Every year”, he continues, “thanks to our CFMT (Tertiary Manager Training Centre) we train advanced training for over 6,000 managers to update their skills and knowledge. Over 10 years ago we also created Prioritalia, to go beyond the boundaries of management and spread a new managerial culture aimed at uniting all those who recognize themselves in a better Italy, based on quality work and skills.Finally, hundreds of our volunteers collaborate every day with dozens of third sector entities, making their skills available free of charge to help build an Italy and a society that leaves no one behind”.

