“Managers are not paid for the small things. They are paid for thinking”

What advice do you have for managers?

Managers are not paid for the small stuff. But for thinking. It is her most important task to keep track of the company and the workforce and to keep an eye on the big goals. In my experience, this requires regular breaks from the hamster wheel of meetings. The higher I am in management, the more responsibility I have, the more I have to make sure that I really take these breaks and, ideally, ritualize them. For example with fixed appointments in the calendar. Because all too often managers do not consider this meeting-free time as working time. And then these times fall flat when there is too much going on in day-to-day business. This is exactly what distinguishes us from artificial intelligence and makes us valuable: We can think completely new things and find completely new, unconventional solutions. And if you can and do exactly that, you create completely new business models and recipes for success.

