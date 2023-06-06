Home » Managers made these mistakes at the beginning of their careers
Business

Managers made these mistakes at the beginning of their careers

by admin
Managers made these mistakes at the beginning of their careers

Another reported speaking publicly about highly confidential details of a campaign when he was a 19-year-old intern. One user says she printed and distributed 100,000 leaflets for a hotel. It’s just stupid: she accidentally gave her parents’ phone number as the contact option instead of the hotel’s – after which she had to listen to the answering machine at home and write down inquiries for weeks. Another LinkedIn user, now a manager at New York University, reports how she wanted to send documents by fax – and reached an emergency call center with an incorrect combination of numbers, which then called the fax machine. Later, police officers even showed up in the office to check on things.

See also  Apple, ten years of Cook at the helm: the numbers behind the company that is worth the most in the world

You may also like

Baerbock and Heil will discuss these economic issues...

Microsoft announces the first cloud region in Italy

These startups build on former McMakler employees

LBX, the Lexus compact SUV that focuses on...

Super-Strong Labor Market Challenges Fed – WSJ

S&P 500: Morgan Stanley confirms bearish view. The...

That’s how I earned 28,000 euros in half...

Agathe Monpays, who is the baby CEO at...

Continuing and Optimizing New Energy Vehicle Purchase Tax...

I made $250,000 in sales working 4 hours...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy