Managers made these mistakes at the beginning of their careers

Another reported speaking publicly about highly confidential details of a campaign when he was a 19-year-old intern. One user says she printed and distributed 100,000 leaflets for a hotel. It’s just stupid: she accidentally gave her parents’ phone number as the contact option instead of the hotel’s – after which she had to listen to the answering machine at home and write down inquiries for weeks. Another LinkedIn user, now a manager at New York University, reports how she wanted to send documents by fax – and reached an emergency call center with an incorrect combination of numbers, which then called the fax machine. Later, police officers even showed up in the office to check on things.