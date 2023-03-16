Porsche CEO Oliver Blume can look forward to bonuses as part of the sports car brand’s IPO. Porsche

Porsche and Volkswagen boss Oliver Blume receives a bonus of 2.37 million euros for the IPO of the sports car manufacturer.

The bonus is paid in three tranches over the year.

Mercedes boss Ola Källenius can increase the variable part of his salary by 50 percent because of the good dividend from the car manufacturer – and now earns 6.58 million euros.

Oliver Blume earned 7.39 million euros in his dual role as CEO of the Volkswagen Group and Porsche 2022. This emerges from the VW annual report, which was published on Tuesday. Blume’s predecessor Herbert Diess earned around ten million euros last year. Blume’s salary is probably lower because the Porsche boss has only been in charge of the Volkswagen group since November.

The IPO of Porsche was a blessing for Blume, also personally. The CEO will receive a bonus of up to 2.37 million euros in three tranches, reports the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”. The entire management team at Porsche will receive around ten million euros in bonuses.

Porsche applies after the IPO as the most valuable car manufacturer in Europe. The top management also shared the success with the workforce. In November, most employees received a special payment of 3,000 euros, executives received five to six-digit extra payments.

Blume’s neighbor in Stuttgart, Mercedes-Benz boss Ola Källenius, is also experiencing a windfall these days. The CEO was able to increase his salary from EUR 4.28 million to EUR 6.58 million in 2022. The reason for this is the improved earnings situation of the Stuttgart carmaker. The dividend skyrocketed from EUR 1.35 to EUR 5 per share in the past financial year.

