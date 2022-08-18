The Glazer family would be ready to make room in Manchester United’s capital for a minority shareholder and among the possible interested parties there is the private equity Apollo Global Management. This was reported today by the Bloomberg agency which yesterday reported the indiscretion about the Glazers’ intention to evaluate the possibility of selling a minority stake in the English Premier League team.

Apollo would have already expressed interest, as did British businessman Jim Ratcliffe.

In recent days, Elon Musk’s tweet about his intention to buy United had caused a sensation, a comment later dismissed by Musk himself as an ironic joke.