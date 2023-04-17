Home » Manchester United down 11%: Glazer is looking for partners to keep the club
Manchester United shares fell as much as 11%, the biggest drop since February, following an ESPN report on whether the Glazer family could continue to run the club. Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported that the British Premier League club’s owners are asking the remaining bidders to raise their bids.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani are in the final round of bids to buy the English football giant from the Glazer family. Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer, Manchester United co-executive chairmen and directors, are increasingly confident of getting outside investment that will allow them to remain owners of the club, ESPN reported, citing a source familiar with the situation.

On Saturday, Sky News reported that private equity firm Carlyle Group is in talks to buy a minority stake in Manchester United, citing a person familiar with the matter. Of note, shares of Manchester United are down 14% since the start of the year, with the decline deepening since the stock hit an all-time high in mid-February.

