Manchester United are expecting record revenue for the season just ended, ranging between £630m and £640m, up from their previous estimate of £590m and £610m.

The club finished the season with the victory of the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup final and above all the return to the Champions League, after finishing third in the Premier League.

Improved revenue projections cast doubt on a possible sale of the club by the Glazer family. Sheikh Jassim Al Thani has already made it clear he will not make any further offers for the club, after filing a fifth takeover bid earlier this month.

The Sheikh’s main rival to take over Manchester United is head of chemical company Ineos, Jim Ratcliffe, who in turn has put forward a proposal for majority control of the shares. Manchester United have also received proposals for minority stakes from investors such as Carlyle, Elliott and Sixth Street Partners.

