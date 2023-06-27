Home » Manchester United: expected record revenues, doubts about the sale of the club
Business

Manchester United: expected record revenues, doubts about the sale of the club

by admin
Manchester United: expected record revenues, doubts about the sale of the club

Manchester United are expecting record revenue for the season just ended, ranging between £630m and £640m, up from their previous estimate of £590m and £610m.

The club finished the season with the victory of the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup final and above all the return to the Champions League, after finishing third in the Premier League.

Improved revenue projections cast doubt on a possible sale of the club by the Glazer family. Sheikh Jassim Al Thani has already made it clear he will not make any further offers for the club, after filing a fifth takeover bid earlier this month.

The Sheikh’s main rival to take over Manchester United is head of chemical company Ineos, Jim Ratcliffe, who in turn has put forward a proposal for majority control of the shares. Manchester United have also received proposals for minority stakes from investors such as Carlyle, Elliott and Sixth Street Partners.

See also  Performance Bulletin | Kweichow Moutai’s third-quarter net profit of 12.612 billion yuan, direct sales exceeded 10 billion for the first time_ year-on-year growth

You may also like

Pd, Schlein’s resignation? Here’s when and why the...

Carlyle Asia partner Siewert will step down as...

Five stocks analysts say will benefit from AI

Totti, what an own goal: business is down....

Doctorflix: You convinced your investors with this pitch...

Quelle Histoire, tales suitable for children: the publishing...

After the high heat of the AI ​​​​sector,...

Gerry Weber closes most of the stores and...

Russian ruble falls to 15-month low

Milan, within the year the foundation stone for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy