Manchester United: in talks for exclusive concession to Qatari sheikh

Manchester United are reportedly currently in talks to grant exclusivity to the consortium led by Qatari sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, as reported by Reuters.

During the exclusivity period, the duration of which is not known, Manchester United could only negotiate the transfer with the sheikh. However, a new offer from Ratcliffe could prevent the sheik from getting the exclusive, changing the scenario again.

Neither representatives of the club nor those of Sheikh Jassim immediately responded to Reuters requests for comment. Shares of the football club soared as much as 14.8% before trading was temporarily halted.