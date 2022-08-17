Home Business Manchester United in the spotlight on Wall Street between Musk’s tweets and rumor moves by the Glazer family
Manchester United in the spotlight on Wall Street between Musk's tweets and rumor moves by the Glazer family

In the aftermath of the turmoil linked to the statements of Elon Musk, who tweeted that he was ready to buy Manchester United, later specifying that he was joking, the British club’s stock on Wall Street leapt by more than 2% to $ 13.05.

The shares briefly recorded a boom of + 17% in the pre-market after the Tesla CEO posted the tweet regarding the possible purchase of the club. Hours later, Musk responded to a Twitter user asking him if he was serious about buying the club and made it clear that it was a joke.

Meanwhile, according to what Bloomberg reports today, the Glazer family, owner of the Red Devils, would consider the sale of a minority stake in Manchester United. The American Glazer family would not be willing to hand over control of Manchester United, which could be valued at around 5 billion pounds according to today’s indiscretion (current market value is $ 2.2 billion).

Recently the Chelsea it was bought by US billionaire Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital for £ 4.25 billion.

