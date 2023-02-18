Saudi investors could make an offer to buy the English soccer club Manchester United, put up for sale in late November by American owners, the Glazer family.

As reported by the British newspaper The Telegraph: ‘Several private groups in Riyadh have formally requested information’ from the American bank Raine, in charge of the sale, writes the newspaper. “It remains to be seen whether Saudi Arabia really presents an offer – adds The Telegraph – but the intermediaries have signed up to have access to the documents relating to the sale.” While the British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, owner of the petrochemical group Ineos and the clubs of Nice and Lausanne, has declared himself publicly. The Telegraph claims that several “offers have already been received by the Glazers”, particularly from Qatar. The property wants to close by April and would prefer a complete sale, but does not rule out a partial or minority sale. The newspaper recalls that as listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Manchester is obliged to evaluate every offer that arrives, even beyond the deadline.

With a market valuation of over £4bn, Manchester United could break the record for biggest sports club sale.

The stock closed up 9.7% yesterday at $26.84 a share. Today slightly down by 0.8% in premarket trading.