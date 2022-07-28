Green stocks soar on Wall Street today following the release of the negotiations for the green light to the maxi-plan on the climate. After over a year of difficult negotiations, the veto was dropped, that of Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, an entrepreneur with strong interests in fossils.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Manchin himself have announced an agreement on an energy and health care bill that could become law as early as August, as long as Democrats can pass the bill in the House. and that this pass the scrutiny of the Senate.

Even if they expect the details, the deal puts on the plate well $ 369 billion in energy and climate change programswith the goal of reducing carbon emissions by 40% by 2030. The announcement comes at a pivotal time for Congress, as the Senate is just over a week away from the start of the one-month summer break.

Among the measures of the “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022”, i bonus for electric vehicles, up to $ 4,500 for a used electric vehicle and $ 7,500 for a new one. The income limit will be lowered to qualify for bonuses, as requested by Senator Manchin.

The package provides tax relief for 10 years to citizens for efficiency work and installation of renewables by encouraging the spread of heat pumps, solar roofs, electrification of heating and cooling. 1 billion is also planned for the efficiency of housing at a controlled price.

At the industrial level, 30 billion in appropriations are foreseen to incentivize the production of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and for the processing of critical minerals; another 10 billion for new industrial plants for the production of clean technologies, from PV and wind power to electric cars; a further 20 billion package is aimed at creating new plants for the production of low-emission vehicles.

The energy transition will also be facilitated with 30 billion euros in investments and loans to utilities to accelerate the transition to clean electricity.

Unlocking of the climate plan that gives wings to the titles of the green sector. Sunrun and Sunnova stand out among the stocks of companies linked to solar, which have come to gain respectively 26% and 33%. SunPower earns over 15%, and SolarEdge and Enphase Energy also posted double-digit increases.

Sprint also for Plug Power (+ 25%), leading supplier of hydrogen engines and power solutions for electric mobility, among the most important stocks within the clean energy indices. Today the Invesco Solar ETF reached +9.6%, while the iShares clean energy ETF went up to + 8% (yesterday it had risen by more than 4%); the latter ETF includes 30 companies that produce clean energy through solar technology, biofuels, ethanol, geothermal, hydroelectric or wind, as well as companies that develop technologies and equipment used in those segments.