Home » Mandatory post 2023: new fine for those who do not respect it. Here’s what for
Business

Mandatory post 2023: new fine for those who do not respect it. Here’s what for

by admin
Mandatory post 2023: new fine for those who do not respect it. Here’s what for

Post, a new obligation is triggered: sanctions are coming for those who fail to comply. Here because

Important news coming with regard to the POS, and to “pay the price” are the tobacconists. In fact, a decision by the Customs Agency modified a provision of last October which previously exempted tobacconists from accepting electronic payments.

This amendment now includes cigarettes and Monopoly products, removing their exemption from electronic payment obligations. Therefore, people who want to use card payments or debit cards to purchase cigarettes, revenue stamps and postage stamps they will have the freedom to do so, as is currently permitted for all other goods and services.

Existing legislation requires all merchants to accept electronic payments, regardless of the transaction value. Merchants who refuse electronic payments are now subject to a penalty of 30 eurosplus an additional sum par al 4% of the transaction value. The last decision of the Customs Agency it represents a significant step forward towards modernity, as it recognizes the consumer’s right to use cards and debit cards to purchase various goods and services, including cigarettes.

READ ALSO: Increased pensions, social bonus and smart working: what changes in July

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Bitcoin: check the 'post-close' strategy with trading when Wall Street is closed and on the weekend. Here are the performances compared

You may also like

Room, shock costs for golden pensions. Exceeded salary...

Zhaoxun Media Unveils Blockbuster ‘Evolution’ to Embrace AI...

G7, Meloni thinks of the Itria Valley and...

Santanchè: “Resignation? Doesn’t exist”. The Habsburg-Lorraine distrust Dimitri

Brothers of Italy, new machine for Meloni: sister...

Government Policy Provides Assurance: Purchase and Classify Damaged...

Migrants in search of El Dorado in the...

Apple Card: Goldman Sachs wants to sell credit...

Change through technology: How artificial intelligence is changing...

Bianca Berlinguer towards Mediaset and Discovery, but where...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy