Maneuver 2024, government already hunting for resources. Work focus

It’s already time to think about the next one maneuver financial. This time the focus on energy could be replaced by that of cost of Work with the stabilization of the cut of the tax wedge, one of the measures on which the executive has focused the most in recent months, to allow employees to have more substantial paychecks given the lower deductions. “We are already working on the budget law, which follows the trend of the previous one, work and income”, underlined the Prime Minister, Georgia Melonsat the end of the meeting with the opposition at Palazzo Chigi.

The estimates cheap for the last two quarters of 2023 they appear less brilliant than those of the start of the year, between the international scenario still characterized by the conflict in Ukraine and the slowdown in the economy of giants such as Germany and China. Istat estimates that GDP fell by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Mef announced that the current data “does not affect the annual forecast formulated in the Def” and that “the growth target is still fully within reach”. The Def speaks of a trend GDP of 0.9% for 2023 and 1.4% for 2024.

The discussion on the Maneuver has in fact already begun

It will go live soon after break summer of the week of August. The objective is to find the balance between the expenses to be financed and the resources to be obtained. The impact of the extraordinary tax on bank profits – envisaged by the Omnibus decree sent to the Chamber last Monday – according to initial indications it should not exceed 2 billion euros in 2024. This is still revenue only one and as such cannot be used, for example, to partially support a structural intervention to reduce personal income tax (which would be worth 3-4 billion). Also the size could be revised during theparliamentary process (as already announced by Forza Italia), and therefore the collection is far from safe in these terms.

The possibility of resorting to new deficit there is not

It will be necessary to verify what the government will write at the end of September in the Update Note to the Def, but already in the balances of the Def last April there was a gap between the trend deficit forecast for next year (3.5%) and the programmatic one (3.5 7%) due to the measures envisaged by the Government. Difficult for the government to appear at the negotiating table a Bruxelles on new budgetary rules with a request for a higher deficit.

Meanwhile, the government has just approved a spendig review by and ministeri which will save you money 1.5 billion. It could be decided to take further action to reduce current public spending net of interest, which stands at 886 billion in the 2023 forecast.

A possible intervention could also come in the chapter on exemptions tax

The government is evaluating how to intervene on deductions, deductions, substitute taxes, reduced rates, tax credits which for taxpayers are in fact a sort of discount on the tax to be paid. The tax delegation, definitively approved by the Chamber on 4 August, also provides for a close intervention on this front: 740 concessions for a lower revenue of 128.6 billion (83.2 billion from the Treasury, 45.4 billion from local taxation, equal in total to 6.8% of GDP).

If we take into consideration the confirmation of the cut in the tax wedge, productivity bonuses, health resources, public employment contracts, international missions, local authorities, the first intervention on the tax reform, up to the launch of the Messina Strait Bridge, we arrive almost to 30 billion necessary for 2024. But at the moment, there are certain resources 4.5 billion made available to deviation of April and 1.5 billion della spending review.

