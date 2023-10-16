Maneuver, electoral promises waste paper. The government bows to Europe

During the election campaign they even promised a 15% flat tax for everyone

They had to revolutionize Italy. They had to change the world. During the election campaign they even promised the 15% flat tax for everyone. And instead the first real economic maneuver from the Meloni government has arrived (last year’s was set by the Draghi government) and the disappointment for many Italians is immense. A pittance for low incomes (the cut of up to 35 thousand euros has been confirmed for next year only) and the cut in deductions (260 euros) for those who earn more than 50 thousand euros a year (as if they were filthy rich). A misery even for pensioners.

“Serious and prudent maneuver“, said the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti. Translation: we obey the European Union. Shut up, silent and the electoral promises of the Center Right become waste paper. Naturally Giorgetti justified himself by talking about the “economic situation” to try to explain how the mountain gave birth to the little mouse.

Exactly like you migrants (do you remember the infamous naval blockade of the leader of the Brothers of Italy?), this government blatantly betrays its electoral promises and bows to Europe’s diktats. As she had anticipated Affaritaliani.it, there will be no amendments from the majority and naturally there will be confidence in Parliament. Armored maneuver. Everyone shut up. Accept and remain silent. It has never been seen in the history of the Italian Republic that the executive tells Parliament not to make amendments. Do presidents La Russa and Fontana intend to strike a blow or do they accept this unacceptable diktat like Meloni and Salvini’s good soldiers? Where has the freedom of Parliament and parliamentarians gone? This is the Meloni government. A huge disappointment for millions of Italians who were hoping for real change.

Final note: there is money for the Strait Bridge, the historic battle of the Northern League for the independence of Padania… Well, that’s how the world goes.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Facebook

X

