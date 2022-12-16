Work in tight deadlines to close the maneuver and avoid the provisional exercise. But perhaps even tighter times to achieve the objectives that are missing from the Pnrr: 15 by the end of the year, practically one a day including Christmas and holidays. While the CGIL and UIL close their week of strikes against the maneuver of the Meloni government, a square is being sought between the executive and the majority for parliamentary changes to the text approved by the Council of Ministers. Government sources let it be known that no summits with the group leaders are planned, but the work continues. On the eve of the oppositions were triggered by the hypothesis presented by the Deputy Minister of Justice, Francesco Paolo Sisto, that the provision should be included in the tax settlement whereby whoever settles the account with the tax authorities can see “formal crimes” such as omitted declaration extinguished. By paying a fine and without there being the possibility of including fraud. A tightening of the basic income to obtain resources remains one of the issues on the table. On another, the Superbonus, the extension for the presentation of the Cilas, excluded from the Aiuti quater, seems destined to enter the Budget law. It seems – then – destined to drop to 30 euros the threshold beyond which the fine is triggered if customers refuse to use the Pos. 600 euros for over 75s. And in the meantime, the CDM gives the green light to the Procurement Code.

Maneuver, the Democratic Party focuses on the Women’s Option “Among the amendments to the maneuver reported by the Democratic Party is the one to bring the Women’s Option back to the original measure”. Interviewed by ANSA in Transatlantico, the leader of the Democratic Party and first signatory of the amendment Debora Serracchiani and Ubaldo Pagano, group leader in the Budget Committee, say so. “We’ve always asked for it to become structural, returning to how it was before is the first step,” says Serracchiani. To those who ask him if there is an advanced discussion with the majority, Pagano replies: “They told us that they are discussing, we don’t know whether by accepting our proposal overall or by removing some conditionalities”. Procurement, Meloni: “Balanced code driving force for growth” “With the approval of the reform of the Procurement Code, the Government maintains another commitment made with the Italians. An organic, balanced and visionary measure, the result of qualified and in-depth work, which will simplify procedures and guarantee faster times “And which will also represent a driving force for the relaunch of economic growth and the infrastructural modernization of the nation. The Government thanks the Council of State for the great work it has done and which has contributed to the achievement of this important result”. Thus the premier Giorgia Meloni. In the case of in-house assignments "for an amount exceeding the thresholds of European relevance" in the field of public contracts, "qualified motivation" is needed from the local authority, for the choice or confirmation of the self-production model for the purposes of an "efficient management" of the service, which "gives account", also on the basis of the standard models prepared by the competent authorities, "of the benefits for the community". This can be read in the draft of the legislative decree for the reorganization of local public services of economic importance examined by the CDM which, in line with the Pnrr, provides for a boost to tenders and competition. Procurement, Mantovani: “Consistent role for Anac” The Anac “has a role within the procurement code consistent with its function, prerogatives were envisaged which were then eliminated in the text approved by the CDM. This is not the last word”, during the parliamentary process “all those entitled to make suggestions for improvements” will be able to do so. Thus the Undersecretary to the Prime Minister Alfredo Mantovano underlining that there was “absolute agreement” between the Council of State and the government in drafting the procurement code, “I do not see all these conflicts” but “we will be happy to read” the findings of the Anac “once they will send us their considerations”. Procurement, Salvini: “Pnrr times respected” With the approval by the Council of Ministers of the new procurement code “now there are three months of parliamentary debate which will be able to enrich the text but I believe that this moment has been expected for years”. This was underlined by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, during a press conference. “We respected the times established by the Pnrr”, underlines Salvini, “more than 80% of the contracts, if this code were in force, would be faster, faster, more effective and innovative”. Procurement, Salvini: “Ok unanimous from the CDM. Great job” “It was an important step, the most important initiative in 55 days since we took the oath. This new code will have to cut bureaucracy, waste, it will have to offer more work, it will meet SMEs, it will allow construction sites to be opened more quickly fast. And it will create jobs.” This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, at a press conference after the CDM approved the new procurement code. The undersecretary at Palazzo Chigi, Alfredo Mantovano, guarantees the “absolute agreement of intent” also with the Council of State on the new Procurement Code. See also Leonardo: Norway will increase defense budget by 10% (analysts), title at the top of the Ftse Mib Procurement, Salvini: “Faster construction sites” The new Procurement Code will make it possible to “open construction sites faster and create more jobs”. Thus the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, during the press conference at the end of the CDM. “The new Procurement Code represents the best battle against corruption and malfeasance. The shorter the bureaucratic process, the faster the contract, the more difficult it is for the corrupt to meet the corruptor”, he explained. As for the Anac findings, he said that “the criticisms can easily be directed to the Council of State which shared our proposals, I leave the academic debate to them. However, I claim the division of powers and the political choices made by the government in the control room “. Procurement, green light from the CDM to the new code The Council of Ministers has approved the new procurement code. Great satisfaction of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Matteo Salvini. This is learned from sources in the League. Mollicone (Fdi): from 2023 new Culture Charter “I take advantage of this opportunity to reassure young people once again but also the entire editorial chain” on the subject of 18 App: “from 1 January there will be a Carta Cutlura for young people. All this controversy about the 18 App is a storm in a teacup ‘water”. This was stated by the President of the Culture Commission of the Chamber, Federico Mollicone, as he opened the panel “For a new Italian imagination” on the stage of the party for the tenth anniversary of Fratelli d’Italia, underway in Rome. Pd-Idp: “Ten amnesties, cancel them” “Behind a series of reassuring rounds of words, the maneuver contains 10 real amnesties that the majority and the government, apart from the fantasy of language, do not even try to hide”. The Pd and Idp underline this by citing a series of measures envisaged in a good chapter of fiscal peace: from the facilitated definition of tax disputes to the removal of files up to a thousand euros. “We have presented – say the group leader of the Pd-Idp in the Chamber Debora Serracchiani, the group leader in the Budget Committee Ubaldo Pagano and the deputy Maria Cecilia Guerra – amendments to cancel all the amnesties”. Pnrr, Palazzo Chigi: “Comparison with the EU next week” The meeting of the control room on the Pnrr “served for a punctual update on the situation in view of a new confrontation with the European Commission scheduled for next week, after the numerous interlocutions already had in recent days”. Palazzo Chigi explains it in a note after the second meeting of the control room coordinated by the Minister for European Affairs, Territorial Cohesion and the Pnrr Raffaele Fitto, to monitor the implementation status of the Plan objectives with particular reference to the next deadline of 31 December 2022. See also Draghi: very favorable moment for relations between Italy and Germany The Pnrr does not drive: impact on growth reduced by a third. Alarm from the Court of Auditors on kindergartens by Rosaria Amato

December 12, 2022

Pnrr, the government: “Achieve the latest goals on schedule” The meeting of the control room on the Pnrr “was attended by the Ministers and representatives of all the Ministries involved, who illustrated the implementation status of each target and milestone within their competence. The aim is to achieve the remaining objectives in full compliance of the scheduled times”. So a note from Palazzo Chigi. Pnrr, Palazzo Chigi: “Ok for 40 goals, 15 left” “In detail, after the close confrontation of these days with all the Ministries concerned, out of 55 objectives to be achieved by 31 December 2022, 40 have been fully achieved. The remaining 15 have all been started and are being finalised”. This can be read in a note from Palazzo Chigi after the second meeting of the control room on the Pnrr coordinated by the Minister for European Affairs, Territorial Cohesion and the Pnrr Raffaele Fittoto monitor the implementation status of the Plan objectives with particular reference to the next deadline of 31 December 2022. Pnrr, Rent to ministers: “Let’s look until 2026” “Focus on overall assessments that embrace a vision of the whole period of the Plan to 2026”. This is the “method for the future suggested by Raffaele Fitto, Minister for European Affairs, Cohesion Policies and the Pnrr, to the other ministers during the control room on the state of implementation of the Plan. Fitto, as explained in a note from Palazzo Chigi , thanked all the participants for the “great job”. Maneuver, Fi: “There will be an extension of Superbonus and minimum pensions” “Thanks to Forza Italia there will be an extension of the superbonus to 31 December and an increase in minimum pensions to 600 euros for the over 75s”. So to Morning5 the president of the senators of Forza Italia, Licia Ronzulli. “This maneuver takes into account the economic framework and, in a responsible manner, does not put public finances at risk but guarantees the medium-low brackets. Many feared unspeakable risks in the event of an electoral victory for the centre-right: we are in government and none of the dangers envisaged has materialized. The promotion of the maneuver by the EU, in defiance of those who expected a rejection, is there to prove it “, he adds.