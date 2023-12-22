Home » Maneuver, green light from the Senate: ok to text and confidence on the maxi-amendment
by admin
Maneuver, green light from the Senate: vote of confidence on the maxi-amendment and the overall text (109 yes)

The Senate has given the green light to the budget law. In all and for all. First with the vote of confidence requested by the government on the maxi-amendment (which received 112 yes votes, 76 against and three abstentions). Poi with the approval of the Note on budget changes and the final vote on the measure (109 votes in favour, 72 no and 2 abstentions). The text will now be examined by the House.

“At the end of the speech by the group leader Stefano Patuanelli – we read in a note from the M5s group in the Senate – the M5S senators raised objections signs with the words “Gasparri sue us all” in the Chamber of Palazzo Madama.

The objective is to raise attention to the behavior of the group leader of Forza Italia, Maurizio Gasparri, who has threatened complaints for intimidating purposes against the M5S exponents who in recent days have commented on the case in which he is involved, raised by some journalistic investigations for his role as president of a cybersecurity company. Just yesterday the Election Council expressed its opinion by majority, believing that there is no incompatibility between his role as parliamentarian and that of president and contact person for the institutional relations of the Cyberealm company. An absolute shame that we will continue to denounce in every forum”, concludes the note.

Furthermore, during the declarations of vote on the confidence in the maxi-amendment, a conflict took place back and forth between IV leader Matteo Renzi and FI group leader in the Senate Maurizio Gasparri. The IV representative was interrupted by the group leader of Forza Italia after the accusation made against the Azzurri of having “betrayed” the legacy of Silvio Berlusconi by abstaining from the ratification of the ESM, yesterday in the Chamber. Gasparri’s words were not heard clearly but Renzi commented, addressing the presidency: “I only ask to make up for the time that Gasparri’s vulgarity and rudeness took away from me”.

